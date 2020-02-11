11.02.2020 21:20:00

Dental Services Group® Provides $5,000 Grant to Provide Free Dental Care for People in Need at Home in the U.S. and Around the World

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Services Group® (DSG), a network of full-service dental laboratories across North America, is pleased to announce a $5,000 grant to provide free dental care for those less fortunate.

For over six years, Dental Services Group® (DSG) has generously donated to the Smiles for Everyone Foundation, which provides free dental services for individuals in need through Community Smile Projects in the United States and International Smile Projects in Cambodia, Ghana, Laos, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Thailand.

In October, DSG's grant will help sponsor a Day of Giving in Portland, OR where individuals in need from the local community will receive much-needed dental work. DSG also supports the foundation's Smile Makeovers throughout the year by donating lab services to the program.

The awarded $5,000 in grants will allow the foundation to continue to expand its program reach and provide additional dental services for people in need. The foundation's Community Smile Projects and International Smile Projects, along with other sponsors, have delivered over 27,000 smiles in communities across the nation and around the world.

"Changing smiles and enhancing practices is why we do, what we do, every day at DSG®," said Lou Azzara, DSG® President & CEO, and added; "we are proud and humbled to partner with Smile Brands Inc. in support of the Smiles for Everyone Foundation."

About Dental Services Group® ("DSG")
Dental Services Group®, a growing network of dental laboratories based in North America, provides dentists with the best of both worlds: the personal relationship and care of a local laboratory, combined with the technical expertise and full suite of offerings of a national laboratory. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, DSG's full-service laboratory network offers customers a variety of options in fixed, removable, implant, orthodontics and sleep dentistry products and services. As a strong supporter of digital dentistry, DSG® also has various programs available to help clients integrate digital dentistry into their practice. For more information, please visit https://www.dentalservices.net.

About the Smiles For Everyone Foundation
The Smiles for Everyone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of delivering smiles for everyone by providing free dental care for those in need, both at home in the U.S. and around the world. Since 2011, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation has delivered over 26,000 smiles and over $19 million in donated dentistry. The foundation currently supports programs which provide free dental care to those in need in Cambodia, Ghana, Laos, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Thailand, and the United States. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.smilesforeveryone.org.

Contact:

Dental Services Group
Michelle Holguin
mholguin@dentalservices.net
(714) 396-8401

Smiles for Everyone Foundation
Crystal Strait
crystal.strait@smilesforeveryone.org
714.824.5037

 

SOURCE Smiles for Everyone Foundation

