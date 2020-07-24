+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 04:00:00

Dental Offices May Adjust to CDC-Recommended Changes but Quality of Care Remains the Same, says Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 2article from the American Dental Association (ADA) reports on the new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for reopening dental offices throughout the United States during the ongoing public health crisis. According to the article, the CDC's recommendations are similar to the ADA's advisories. The article points out that what patients can certainly expect is a safe and clean environment once they come in for dental services. Southern California-based Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that it's following the requirements set forth by the California Department of Public Health and that while its patients may find some of the new guidelines bothersome, the extra precautions are intended to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that some patients might hesitate to have their non-emergency dental issues taken care of because of the added precautions, including social distancing measures, health screenings before patients can enter an office, and more. The dental center says this is a mistake though, as infections and other ailments will continue to progress and worsen while patients wait to seek treatment. The dental center says that while the extra precautionary measures might be tedious, patients are really only taking a few extra minutes out of their day to protect both themselves and others.

The dental center says that some patients with minor concerns may be experiencing longer than usual wait times before being scheduled. In cases such as these, the office recommends that patients avoid any activities or foods that may place extra pressure on a patient's teeth and gums. Practicing great dental hygiene will, of course, benefit patients as well. This means brushing after each meal, flossing, and keeping the consumption of sugary or acidic foods and drinks to a minimum. The dental center says that patients experiencing emergency symptoms requiring such treatments as a root canal or oral surgery should not have to wait long, however.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that as far as dental services go, patients can still expect the same level of treatment as before. Whether patients require routine care, orthodontics, or even surgical procedures, the quality of care has not changed— only the steps leading up to it.
Readers in need of dental services can learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care by visiting their website at https://scvdentalcare.com/ or by calling (661) 493-8866.

 

SOURCE Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 205.50
2.29 %
Nestle 111.28
1.68 %
SGS 2’470.00
1.11 %
ABB 24.18
0.75 %
Alcon 57.16
0.70 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.30
-1.57 %
CS Group 9.88
-2.02 %
UBS Group 11.23
-2.60 %
Roche Hldg G 328.10
-3.13 %
Swiss Re 74.22
-3.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
23.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - 20% p.a. auf Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Starbucks in CHF mit 50% Barriere
23.07.20
SMI verliert an Schwung
23.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Den Hackern auf der Spur / Luxusindustrie – Die Krise schlägt durch
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal
Hedgefonds-Manager traut Goldpreis Anstieg bis auf 5'000 US-Dollar zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Novartis mit positiven Daten aus Phase-III-Studie mit Jakavi - Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht unter die Nulllinie fiel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB