Dental Labs Industry Worth $43.6 Billion by FY2027 - 3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Global Dental Laboratories Market to Reach US$43.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Laboratories estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Oral Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Restorative segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Dental Laboratories market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Orthodontic Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020



In the global Orthodontic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products and Services Drives Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities

Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab Revenues

Economic Growth - An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market Dynamics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Laboratories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Dental 3D Printing - A High Growth Market

Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Skilled Lab Technicians - To Stay in Demand

Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural & Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring Monolithic Restorations

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market

Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth

Small Laboratories - Yet to be Written Off

Growing Dental Tourism - An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market

Outsourcing - A Growing Phenomenon

