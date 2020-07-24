+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 23:15:00

Dental Labs Industry Worth $43.6 Billion by FY2027 - 3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 15th edition of the report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Dental Laboratories Market to Reach US$43.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Laboratories estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Oral Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Restorative segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Dental Laboratories market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027.

Orthodontic Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020

In the global Orthodontic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products and Services Drives Market Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities
  • Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab Revenues
  • Economic Growth - An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market Dynamics
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Dental Laboratories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • 3M ESPE (USA)
  • A Plus Dental Laboratory (UK)
  • ADL Dental Laboratories (Canada)
  • Asteto Dent Labs (USA)
  • Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)
  • Dental Services Group (USA)
  • Dentsply Sirona (USA)
  • Elysee Dental Solutions B.V. (Netherlands)
  • Flemming Dental Service GmbH (Germany)
  • Glidewell Laboratories (USA)
  • Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
  • Iverson Dental Laboratories (USA)
  • Knight Dental Design (UK)
  • MicroDental Laboratories Inc. (USA)
  • Modern Dental Laboratory USA (USA)
  • National Dentex Corporation (USA)
  • NDX Lords (USA)
  • Nobel Biocare Holding AG (Switzerland)
  • Patriot Dental Laboratory (USA)
  • Shofu, Inc. (Japan)
  • Southern Craft Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)
  • Swift Dental Laboratory Ltd. (UK)
  • Utah Valley Dental Lab (USA)
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
  • Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories
  • CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices
  • Dental 3D Printing - A High Growth Market
  • Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat
  • Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices
  • Skilled Lab Technicians - To Stay in Demand
  • Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural & Artificial Teeth
  • Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth
  • All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring Monolithic Restorations
  • 3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows
  • Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market
  • Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth
  • Small Laboratories - Yet to be Written Off
  • Growing Dental Tourism - An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market
  • Outsourcing - A Growing Phenomenon

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 143

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u905nw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-labs-industry-worth-43-6-billion-by-fy2027---3d-printing-improves-laboratory-workflows-301099483.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

