Dental Care Alliance's Mike Cole Honored with NADP Leadership Award

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encouraging a spirit of partnership and collaboration between plans and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) has earned Michael Cole, Vice President of Insurance Plan Management for Dental Care Alliance, the 2019 Don Mayes Leadership Award, presented today by the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) at their annual conference, CONVERGE 2019, in Orlando. This award commends exemplary service by volunteer group chairs and vice chairs with NADP association leadership spanning three or more years.

Volunteer Service

As Vice Chair of the NADP Operations WorkGroup, Cole serves as an important communications link between the WorkGroup and the DSO Advisory Council on multiple projects, including provider directory validation and credentialing.

Truly a leader by example, Cole actively participated in the development of the Provider Directory Validation process; and, his company, Dental Care Alliance, was one of the first DSOs to participate in the program.

In 2014, Mike came prepared to a face-to-face meeting of the Operations WorkGroup focused on streamlining credentialing. His notebooks, filled with credentialing requirements from multiple plans, helped to facilitate the discussion. As a result, the Operations WorkGroup developed a one-page credentialing form for member use, that is available today on the NADP website.

In his eight years as an NADP Member, Cole has also developed numerous CONVERGE educational sessions, offering both plan as well as DSO perspectives.

"Mike's contributions to understanding and breaking down the barriers to the successful partnership of DSOs and dental plans has been critical to several NADP initiatives," said NADP Executive Director Evelyn F. Ireland, CAE. "He is an asset to both the industry and association."

"Mike Cole is a determined leader, who has served DCA's affiliated practices and patients for more than 20 years," commented James Nick, Dental Care Alliance's Chief Revenue Officer. "His contributions to the industry and ability to foster meaningful relationships with insurance plans is second to none. We couldn't be more proud of Mike and are grateful that the association has recognized his decades of service."

Professional Biography

In April 1999, Mike Cole joined Dental Care Alliance (DCA), an NADP Associate Member, and one of the largest dental service organizations in the country. As Vice President of Insurance Plan Management, he oversees the teams responsible for insurance relations, revenue cycling and the credentialing departments. Prior to joining DCA, Cole was a network manager for both Prudential Healthcare and United Concordia. With more than 25 years in the dental healthcare industry, he was instrumental in fostering partnerships between DCA and the insurance plans.

Cole is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia and is also a Certified Employee Assistance Professional (CEAP).

About NADP

National Association of Dental Plans (NADP), a Texas nonprofit corporation with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is the "representative and recognized resource of the dental benefits industry." NADP is the only national trade organization that includes the full spectrum of dental benefits companies operating in the United States. NADP's members provide Dental HMO, Dental PPO, Dental Indemnity and Discount Dental products to more than 200 million Americans.

About DCA

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance supports 325 affiliated dental practices in 20 states, making it one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the country. DCA-affiliated practices provide a full suite of dental services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics and oral surgery. DCA's mission is to improve the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals, so they can create a lifetime of healthy smiles for their patients.

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance