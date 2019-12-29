Dental Care Alliance Announces formation of the USMILE Foundation

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce the formation of the USMILE Foundation based upon DCA shared values to unleash potential, serve first, move forward, improve lives, lead together and expect excellence. DCA recognizes the vital role that dental healthcare plays in the lives of our patients, but understands that not everyone has access to proper dental care.

The Foundation is grounded in the principles to serve first by providing world-class dental healthcare services and education for communities and individuals in need.

"At DCA, we envision a world in which all people have access to world-class dental healthcare and oral healthcare education," states Jerry Rhodes, DCA Chief Executive Officer.

The foundation will be a public charity with 501(c)(3) status. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance supports more than 325 affiliated dental practices in 20 states, making it one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the country. DCA-affiliated practices provide a full suite of dental services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics and oral surgery.

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals.

