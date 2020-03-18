18.03.2020 02:12:00

Denny's Waiving All Delivery Fees Nationwide Until April 12

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's Diner, the health and safety of Denny's guests, employees and communities are top priority.     

In an effort to manage the evolving impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19, Denny's is adhering to all city and state regulations that require closure of dine-in facilities, and in some states reducing the number of guests in the dining rooms to allow for appropriate social distancing.

To help meet the needs of Denny's guests seeking at-home options in this uncertain environment, Denny's is now waiving all delivery fees until April 12. This free delivery service is available by simply ordering online at dennys.com.

Additionally, many Denny's restaurants throughout the country continue to be open and available to provide a safe dining experience for guests.  Beyond the already robust in-restaurant routine cleaning and sanitation standards that have always met or surpassed all CDC guidelines, Denny's has added enhanced procedures across the country to include:

  • Eliminating all condiments, silverware and placemats from each table
  • Cleaning chairs, tables, high-chairs and condiment containers after each guest
  • Cleaning critical high-touch areas in dining rooms and restroom every 30 minutes
  • Requiring every employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

To check updated hours of operation or place an order for delivery or pickup, please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny's:
Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-waiving-all-delivery-fees-nationwide-until-april-12-301025875.html

SOURCE Denny's

