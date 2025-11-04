Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’236 0.0%  SPI 16’983 0.0%  Dow 47’337 -0.5%  DAX 24’132 0.7%  Euro 0.9309 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’679 0.3%  Gold 4’001 0.0%  Bitcoin 86’025 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8079 0.4%  Öl 64.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
S&P 500 bleibt in KI-Hand: Aktien von NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft & Co. dominieren weiter - Jefferies sieht Potenzial in 2026
Schwarzes Gold im Fokus: Occidental-Chefin sieht Ölpreis bis 2026 in dieser Range
Ausblick: Nordex legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: HUGO BOSS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...

Denny's Aktie 1453851 / US24869P1049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 02:25:59

Denny's Agrees To Be Taken Private By TriArtisan-led Consortium In $620 Mln Deal; Stock Surges

Denny's
3.54 EUR 3.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Denny's Corp. (DENN) has agreed to be taken private in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $620 million by a consortium comprising TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises, Inc.

DENN closed Monday's regular trading at $4.11 up $0.20 or 5.12%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $1.92 or 46.72%.

Under the terms of the agreement, which received unanimous approval from Denny's Board of Directors, shareholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash. This represents a 52.1% premium over Denny's closing stock price on November 3, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, Denny's will become a privately held company and its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Nachrichten zu Denny's Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten