02.10.2019 22:28:00

Dennis Prager to Address Values Voters Summit 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally syndicated radio host and founder of Prager University, Dennis Prager, will address the 14th annual Values Voters Summit – an event that draws thousands of grassroots activists to the nation's capital each year. U.S. Congressmen, grassroots activists, conservative thought leaders, and others will speak at this event to discuss the fundamental issues for social conservative voters today.

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council)

Confirmed speakers also include House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), along with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), USAID Administrator Mark Green, Eric Metaxas, Dr. Bill Bennett, Dana Loesch, James O'Keefe, Todd Starnes, Allie Stuckey, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North, David Horowitz, Brigitte Gabriel, and abortion survivor Melissa Ohden.

The 14th annual Values Voters Summit will be held from October 11-13 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. FRC Action's Values Voters Summit is sponsored by American Family Association, American Values, Judicial Crisis Network, and Family Research Council, and co-sponsored by Columbia International University, Truth & Liberty Coalition, and Timothy Plan with The Daily Signal as Media Sponsor and Bott Radio Network as Radio Row Sponsor. Samaritan's Purse is participating as a Faith in Action Partner.

On Saturday evening, FRC will present the Cost of Discipleship Award to Pastor Andrew Brunson at the Faith, Family, and Freedom Gala dinner. This marks the one-year anniversary of Pastor Brunson's release after being held captive for two years in Turkey. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback will speak in honor of Pastor Brunson at the gala dinner.

More information about the conference schedule is available here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennis-prager-to-address-values-voters-summit-2019-300930087.html

SOURCE Family Research Council Action

