17.03.2020 05:00:00

Dennis Barry's newly released "The Thurdian Experiment" is a rip-roaring novel about an extraterrestrial experiment that tests the pinnacle of creation's survivability

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Thurdian Experiment": an avant-garde story of a man's journey to becoming the subject for an otherworldly experiment that studies the enduringness of living organisms in a primitive planet. "The Thurdian Experiment" is the creation of published author Dennis Barry.

Barry shares, "If scientists from another planet abducted you to study you like we study wildlife on Earth, what would you do?

"What if while you were on board, the ship was attacked by another alien group?

"Would you trust your captors' assessment that the other ship belonged to a hostile empire and your captors were the good guys?

"Would you fight to protect the ship? To protect your abductors?

"What would you do if, for service rendered to the empire, you are granted a title and a whole continent to rule?

"Would you accept, even though it's a primitive planet? What if a stipulation is that you marry one of the scientists, an altered sapien—a cat woman? Or would you refuse the prince's gifts, snubbing an empire?

"It's easy to rule a primitive planet…or is it?

"Bows muskets, farm equipment…oh yeah, dire wolves, saber cats, mammoth, cold winters, hot summer.

"Then the galactic war comes to you.

Bows, swords, muskets, ray guns. Ray guns?

"From class 2 primitive to class 1 modern overnight.

"WHAT WOULD YOU DO? WOULD YOU?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Barry's new book is an action-packed masterpiece that shows the vastness of space and the idea of a corrupting power at the expense of morality.

This book is a riveting depiction of what future beholds for mankind as they approach the epoch of technological revolution.

View the synopsis of "The Thurdian Experiment" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Thurdian Experiment" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Thurdian Experiment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

