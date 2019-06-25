DenizBank Selects Icertis to Deploy Enterprise-Wide Contract Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, today announced DenizBank, a leading provider of commercial and retail banking services in Turkey and Europe, selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as its contract management foundation.

To support its growing operations, DenizBank was looking for an easy-to-use enterprise contract management platform that would integrate with the company's homegrown financial application. They needed a solution that would not only manage contract negotiations and approvals but could also help reduce risk and improve compliance on contracts with its service providers.

"As DenizBank establishes itself as one of the largest banks in Turkey, we needed a way to actively monitor our contractual performance," said Ali Murat DIZDAR, Chief Legal Advisor of DenizBank. "We also wanted to work with a company that is familiar with operations in the region and has a track record of helping to optimize business relationships. DenizBank chose Icertis for these reasons and because the platform is easy to use and will scale across our enterprise to our more than 14 sister companies."

DenizBank selected the ICM platform since it is digitizing its end-to-end contract management process, allowing the company to gain transparency into its current and past contracts to deliver actionable business intelligence and real-time return on investment.

"Industry-leading enterprises are re-imagining every business process to optimize their commercial performance, and nothing is more foundational than contract management," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder of Icertis. "We look forward to working with DenizBank to transform its operational processes as it delivers on its vision."

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis:



Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

CorpComm@icertis.com

Corporate Communications Team

+1 (425) 869-7649

SOURCE Icertis