Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’063 -0.6%  DAX 24’560 0.3%  Euro 0.9299 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’827 0.6%  Gold 4’393 1.8%  Bitcoin 70’918 0.9%  Dollar 0.7936 0.2%  Öl 60.6 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Dezember 2025: So schätzen Experten die Siemens Energy-Aktie ein
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Bessere Bewertungen in Nutzer-Umfrage zur Neuwagen-Verlässlichkeit
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Suche...

Denison Mines CorpShs Aktie 2822258 / CA2483561072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.01.2026 12:40:14

Denison Mines Ready To Launch Phoenix ISR Uranium Project

Denison Mines CorpShs
2.34 EUR 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Denison Mines Corp. (DNN, DML.TO) announced that, pending final regulatory approvals, it is prepared to make a final investment decision (FID) and begin construction of the proposed Phoenix In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium mine. Significant progress in regulatory, engineering, and construction planning throughout 2025 has positioned Phoenix in a construction-ready state, with confirmation of an expected two-year construction timeline. If approvals to commence construction are received in Q1 2026, first production remains on track for mid-2028.

The company has also provided an updated initial capital cost estimate for the Project, reflecting substantial completion of engineering and procurement activities since 2023.

Denison has prepared a Class 2 post-FID capital cost estimate to establish the Control Budget for the Phoenix Project. Roughly 75% of equipment and materials costs are already supported by committed contracts or bids under evaluation, while about 50% of construction costs are backed by bids currently being reviewed or finalized in contract negotiations.

Taking into account inflation, cost increases, and project refinements, the Company now estimates the total post-FID initial capital requirement for Phoenix at approximately $600 million, based on a Class 2 level of precision. This represents a 20% increase compared to the 2023 Phoenix Feasibility Study when adjusted for inflation. The updated estimate also includes $65 million in contingency funds and owners' reserves, equivalent to about 12.5% of the Project's direct and indirect costs.