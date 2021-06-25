Demulsifier Market from Speciality Chemicals Industry to Expand at CAGR of 4% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emulsifier market report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Request a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report

Demulsifier Market: Increase in global crude oil production to drive growth

The growing global demand for energy has significantly increased the need for crude oil. This has increased investments in oil and gas exploration and production activities in countries such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Norway. Crude oil contains significant quantities of saline water along with dissolved minerals, salts, and injection water in an emulsion form. Hence, demulsifiers are used by crude oil manufacturers to separate water and other impurities in the oil. Therefore, the increase in global crude oil production is expected to fuel the growth of the global crude oil market during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the growing developments in green demulsifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Demulsifier Market: Growing developments in green demulsifier

Conventional synthetic demulsifiers often contain polyoxyethylene and polypropylene that contain methylbenzene, which is harmful to aquatic organisms and the surrounding environment. Hence, several regulatory bodies across the world are imposing stricter regulations against the use of such chemicals. This is compelling market vendors to develop environment-friendly demulsifiers, also known as green demulsifiers, to overcome regulatory barriers and challenges related to product certifications and commercialization. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global demulsifier market during the forecast period.

"Advances in demulsifier formulations and the rise in global refining capacity will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Demulsifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the demulsifier market by Type (Oil-soluble demulsifier and Water-soluble demulsifier) and Geography (MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The MEA region led the demulsifier market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, APAC, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market - Global benzyl alcohol market is segmented by end-user (paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Benzene Market - Global benzene market is segmented by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/demulsifier-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/demulsifiermarket

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demulsifier-market-from-speciality-chemicals-industry-to-expand-at-cagr-of-4-during-2021-2025--technavio-301319726.html

SOURCE Technavio