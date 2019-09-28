+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
28.09.2019 21:05:00

Demotech Affirms Financial Stability Rating® of Frederick Mutual Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech has affirmed the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional earned by Frederick Mutual Insurance Company. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE), and realistic pricing.
In addition, Frederick Mutual Insurance Company has expanded its product lines, added additional jurisdictions to its geographical footprint, and improved its overall capabilities by re-underwriting its existing portfolio of policies as well as reviewing and re-examining its agency base.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.)

According to Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA (MBA), President and Co-founder of Demotech, "Established in 1843, Frederick Mutual has a long and storied history of demonstrating its capability to respond to changing economic and technological environments. Their commitment to the independent agency system was a key focus throughout the managerial, product line, and geographical changes of the past several years. Their ability to support their agency force by responding to the needs of consumers, including meritorious claimants, has never faltered and remains intact. The enhancements of operating results, product line and geographical footprint are evidence of the realization of their enterprise risk management efforts as well as the alignment of the goals of producers, employees, management, and the board."

About Frederick Mutual Insurance Company
Frederick Mutual Insurance Company is celebrating 175 years in business and is one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States. Our longevity is attributed to strong financials, derived from safeguarding the interests of our policyholders, while providing excellent insurance products and services for our independent agents and policyholders located in: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, D.C. and North Carolina. The Demotech financial rating system more closely aligns with the principles of regional mutual insurance companies.

About Demotech, Inc.
Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demotech-affirms-financial-stability-rating-of-frederick-mutual-insurance-company-300927295.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
Wirecard-Aktie im Blick: UBS ist wenig optimistisch
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt kräftig zu: US-Bank Wells Fargo hat einen neuen Chef
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
ALSO geht weitere Kooperation für Cybersecurity-Plattform ein - ALSO-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Sunrise-Aktien gewinnen: freenet will Sunrise-Aktien nicht kurzfristig verkaufen
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB