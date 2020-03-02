Demonstrate Expands its Capabilities with Addition of Tennyson Wilson

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Demonstrate, a leading full-service marketing and communications agency announced that Tennyson Wilson has joined its growing, award-winning team as head of media services and partner of Demonstrate.

In this new role for the agency, Wilson's primary task will be to lead paid media strategy and continue expansion of the agency's capabilities, creating a well-rounded mix of both traditional and non-traditional media experts who embrace the agency's collaborative culture. The growing business unit will work closely with the creative team, led by Sean DallasKidd, chief creative officer and partner, to introduce a paid media mindset early on in the creative ideation process and develop innovative amplification solutions that embrace the company's history of generating buzz and cultural relevance.

"We're in the business of building relationships between brands and consumers through shared experiences," said Wilson. "As the media landscape evolves, it's no longer about just making and distributing ads, it's about creating meaningful connections, and that is both parts media and creative, whatever shape that takes, together. This intention challenges the status quo of what it means to be full-service in 2020 and beyond, and I'm thrilled to join a forward-thinking agency to deliver superior results to our client partners."

Wilson joins Demonstrate from mcgarrybowen where he served as managing director of its media services division. He's previously held management positions at full-service creative agencies such as Swirl, Mekanism and Engine Company 1. With a keen focus on strategic communications planning, uncovering key business insights, market research, connecting with audiences through innovative amplification tactics, Wilson has built a strong track record in providing clients to-date best-in-class service including Clorox, Fender, CytoSport, Intel, Fanatics, Method, Peet's Coffee, Pepsi, UNIQLO and Walmart.

"Tennyson's business acumen and breadth of experience in integrated brand communications planning across multifarious verticals in both mid-size and large agencies, make him the perfect partner for Demonstrate. His leadership skills, and innovative approach to paid media solutions to help clients achieve their business objectives is unmatched. We're thrilled to have Tennyson join our fast-growing team and look forward to the meaningful impact he'll bring to our clients," said Joey Hodges, founder and CEO of Demonstrate.

About Demonstrate

Founded in 2015, Demonstrate is an award-winning, independently owned, boutique full-service marketing and communications agency with headquarters in San Francisco and an office in New York, New York. Boasting a team of highly imaginative social innovators, the agency helps clients navigate the current cultural landscape and align their initiatives with relevant trends and niche markets. Demonstrate excels at developing and executing insight-based, integrated marketing programs consisting of strategic brand communications planning, public relations, creative strategy and content production, influencer and social campaigns, experiential events and paid media. For more information about the agency, please visit wearedemonstrate.com. Follow Demonstrate on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

