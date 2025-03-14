Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’884 0.4%  SPI 17’060 0.5%  Dow 41’338 1.3%  DAX 22’932 1.6%  Euro 0.9632 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’397 1.3%  Gold 2’982 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’754 3.0%  Dollar 0.8856 0.3%  Öl 70.2 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Life1485278UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Vorteile von Schweizer Aktien und ETFs: Eine wertbeständige Anlagestrategie
Swiss Life-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Swiss Life will nach Gewinnplus die Dividende erhöhen
BMW-Aktie tiefer: BMW mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang - Hoffnung auf Besserung in 2025
Kering Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Demna Gvasalia übernimmt kreative Leitung bei Gucci
Airbus-Aktie fest: Airbus begeistert mit Mehrzweckhubschraubern - 118 Kaufzusagen auf US-Messe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 10154067 / ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
14.03.2025 15:46:23

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
0.68 CHF 3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14. Mar 2025 / 15:46 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 20.03.2025

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Strasse 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet https://www.demire.ag

Nachrichten zu DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten