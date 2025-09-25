Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.09.2025 08:15:44

DEME Wins Contract For Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan

(RTTNews) - DEME Group NV (DEME.BR), a Belgian marine sustainable solutions provider, its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE has secured a substantial contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The foundation installation works are expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The contract covers the transport and installation of 35 foundations and the offshore substation, as well as scour protection works.

The company said the Formosa 4 contract builds on its track record in Taiwan and supports the country's long-term renewable energy ambitions.

The company will deploy several vessels from its fleet, including the floating offshore installation vessel Green Jade, owned and operated by CDWE and the first of its kind designed and built in Taiwan. A rock placement vessel will also be used for scour protection.

Formosa 4, developed by Taiwan-based Synera Renewable Energy, is located about 20 kilometers off Miaoli County and will deliver 495 MW of green energy once completed.

On Wednesday, DEME Group 0.49% lesser at $121.40 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

