+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 09:30:00

Demand for UK Tech Talent Remains Strong, CompTIA Analysis Finds

Core IT job postings totaled 170,000 in Q4 2019, equal to 10% of all advertised job openings

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers across the United Kingdom advertised some 170,000 job openings for information technology (IT) workers in Q4 2019, an analysis of employment and labour data by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, reveals.

The Q4 figure for open core IT occupations represented a 1% increase over the Q3 2019 total and accounted for about 10% of the 1.7 million total job openings across the UK.

"The quarter-over-quarter increase was modest, but it was counter to the typical trend of a hiring slowdown in the fourth quarter," said Amy Carrado, senior director for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "This suggests that companies were focused on building up their technology staffs to begin the new year even with the uncertainties surrounding Brexit."

For all of 2019 UK employers advertised an estimated 642,000 core IT job openings.

The UK IT labour force is projected to expand by some 11,500 workers this year, to more than 1.31 million.

In Q4, programmers and software development professionals were the most sought-after workers. With 61,018 postings for open positions they accounted for more than one-third of all tech job postings, according to CompTIA's study of data from Burning Glass Technologies Labour Insights.

Other in-demand occupations included IT business analysts, architects and systems designers (27,126); IT user support technicians (20,806); IT and telecommunications professionals (15,890); IT operations technicians (14,565); and web designers and development professionals (14,082).

The analysis of job postings also reveals the top baseline "soft" skills employers are seeking. Communication skills, problem solving, planning, troubleshooting and writing ability lead the list.

Local demand for tech talent was categorized as much higher than average in the London and Edinburgh work areas, and higher in Bristol, Belfast and Leeds.

The complete "CompTIA UK IT Employment Snapshot" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/comptia-uk-it-employment-snapshot-2019-q4.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
630-678-8468
sostrowski@comptia.org­

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320820/comptia_logo.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:03
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
08:44
Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom springt
07:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neues Mehrjahreshoch / Swisscom – Sehenswerte Rally-Bewegung
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
11.02.20
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint
Zalando baut Dominanz aus: Bald mit erster Umsatzmilliarde in der Schweiz?
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich knapp behauptet im Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verbleibt im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Mittwoch aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;