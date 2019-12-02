02.12.2019 19:52:00

Demand for Medical Device Trays Forecast to Grow 3% Annually, According to The Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for medical device trays is forecast to increase 3.0% annually to almost $1.6 billion in 2023, representing nearly 6.9 billion units. Growth will be supported by their:

  • ability to accommodate several items in an immobilized format
  • barrier protection advantages
  • better durability and resistance properties compared to pouches
  • infection and contamination prevention
  • labor savings
  • convenient storage properties
  • tracking capabilities

For more information regarding Medical Device Packaging visit: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/medical-device-packaging-3782.htm

Trays are expected to be increasingly used as multiple compartment trays that package all or most items needed for a specific medical procedure (e.g., surgery, dental restoration, dialysis, diagnostic testing). Multiple compartment trays virtually eliminate the risk of staff errors in the collection and organization of products required for such procedures.

In addition to multiple compartment kits, trays will gain use in packaging selected for high-value medical devices sold in individual units. While flexible packaging is typically less expensive, tray usage is often cost-justified in these applications because of these products' greater protective properties. Unlike pouches and bags, trays offer rigidity, high visibility, and enhanced barrier protection advantages and can be configured with recesses to hold medical devices firmly in place.

Demand for thermoformed plastic medical device trays is projected to rise 3.0% per year to $1.3 billion in 2023. Increasing use in the packaging of multiple item diagnostic and surgical kits will promote gains.

Diagnostic reagents and test kits are the largest application served by medical device trays in both volume and value terms. In this application, trays are used in both primary and secondary packaging. Primary diagnostic trays include microtiter plates that hold 6 to 12 different reagents in separate compartments. Employed widely in clinical chemistry and immunoassay, these plates allow several diagnostic targets of interest to be tested simultaneously, either manually or on automated analyzers. In secondary diagnostic product applications, thermoformed trays are used to hold bottles and plates of reagents, standards, and controls, as well as labware accessories required for specific tests.

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst.

Additional Packaging studies can be viewed here:
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/pack/packaging.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-medical-device-trays-forecast-to-grow-3-annually-according-to-the-freedonia-group-300967500.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

