Demand for Drywall in Indonesia will Grow 5.5% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for drywall in Indonesia is expected to expand 5.5% per annum to 186 million square meters in 2023. This will represent a pace above the Asia/Pacific regional average and an acceleration over the 2013-2018 period. Gains will be driven by the nonresidential building market, which will post stronger growth than it did between 2013 and 2018.

Government efforts to spur foreign direct investment will support construction of new facilities and therefore drywall demand. In May 2019, the Indonesian government announced a number of incentives to attract foreign multinationals' research and development capacity, including $200 million in tax breaks for every $100 million spent on R&D.

Sales to residential applications, on the other hand, will slow after a period of robust growth.

