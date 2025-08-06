Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.08.2025 01:40:10

Deluxe Corporation Q2 Net Income Rises

Deluxe
13.07 CHF 2.30%
(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a -US-based payments and data company, Wednesday reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.50 per share in the three month period, a slight increase from $20.5 million or $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported adjusted net income of $39.6 million or $0.88 per share, an increase from $38.4 million or $0.86 per share in the same period last year.

DLX reported operating income of $60.8 million, an increase from $59.3 million during the same quarter last year.

The company reported EBITDA of $96.1 million, a decrease from $102.8 million in the second quarter last year.

DLX reported net sales of $521.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from $537.8 million in the same period last year.

The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between $2.090 billion and $2.155 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $415 million to $435 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $3.25 and $3.55.

Additionally, it has raised its free cash flow forecast to a range of $130 million to $150 million. This outlook is subject to factors such as macroeconomic conditions, global instability including tariffs, labor supply challenges, inflation, and potential changes to the company's portfolio.

DLX closed 1.29% lower at $16.03 on Wednesday but rose 4.49% after hours to $16.75 on the NYSE.

Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
