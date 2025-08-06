|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
07.08.2025 01:40:10
Deluxe Corporation Q2 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a -US-based payments and data company, Wednesday reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The company reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.50 per share in the three month period, a slight increase from $20.5 million or $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year.
The company reported adjusted net income of $39.6 million or $0.88 per share, an increase from $38.4 million or $0.86 per share in the same period last year.
DLX reported operating income of $60.8 million, an increase from $59.3 million during the same quarter last year.
The company reported EBITDA of $96.1 million, a decrease from $102.8 million in the second quarter last year.
DLX reported net sales of $521.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from $537.8 million in the same period last year.
The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between $2.090 billion and $2.155 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $415 million to $435 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $3.25 and $3.55.
Additionally, it has raised its free cash flow forecast to a range of $130 million to $150 million. This outlook is subject to factors such as macroeconomic conditions, global instability including tariffs, labor supply challenges, inflation, and potential changes to the company's portfolio.
DLX closed 1.29% lower at $16.03 on Wednesday but rose 4.49% after hours to $16.75 on the NYSE.
Nachrichten zu Deluxe Corp.
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Deluxe veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Deluxe präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.25
|Ausblick: Deluxe stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Deluxe Corp.
Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall
Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Zoll-Deal: SMI gibt schussendlich deutlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich in Grün
Am Mittwoch zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt mit klaren Verlusten, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex moderat zulegte. Der Dow zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Zur Wochenmitte stiegen die Aktienmärkte in Asien überwiegend weiter.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}