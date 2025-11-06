Deluxe Aktie 924134 / US2480191012
06.11.2025 03:47:10
Deluxe Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $33.70 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $8.90 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49.60 million or $1.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $540.20 million from $528.40 million last year.
Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $33.70 Mln. vs. $8.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $540.20 Mln vs. $528.40 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.11 Bln-$2.13 Bln.
The company is raising the FY25 eps guidance to $3.45 - $3.60 from the prior guidance of $3.25 - $3.55.
