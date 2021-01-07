SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 18:52:00

Deluxe Acquires Sundog Media Toolkit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the global provider of digital and cloud based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today their acquisition of UK-based Sundog Media Toolkit, Ltd. ("Sundog"). Financial terms were not disclosed. 

Deluxe logo (PRNewsFoto/Deluxe)

Founded in 2013 by CEO Richard Welsh and CTO Chris Ralph, Sundog quickly established a  market foothold with their highly automated, cloud-based platform that creates specialized multi format, multi-language files for theatrical distribution and streaming platforms. Welsh and Ralph  have joined Deluxe in senior executive positions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Chris, and the rest of the Sundog team into the Deluxe  family. Sundog will provide us with an expansion and enhancement of our robust technology driven services, adding efficiency, speed, and scale," said Cyril Drabinsky, CEO of Deluxe. "This  acquisition confirms our commitment to innovation that puts us ahead of the increasing complexity  and scale needs of our customers' day and date multiplatform releases."

"We're delighted to be joining Deluxe. We established Sundog to bring advanced SaaS technology  and workflows to the media industry and we're very excited about taking the next steps on the  Sundog journey together with Cyril and the Deluxe team," said Welsh. "With our combined drive for innovation and Deluxe's global footprint, we will be able to extend our cloud automation  technologies to customers worldwide."

Deluxe provides the world's leading content creators and distributors a portfolio of media services  including Cinema (mastering, key generation and distribution to theaters), along with Localization & Fulfillment (subtitling, dubbing, encryption, transcoding and distribution of movies and tv content), Home Entertainment (compression, encoding and authoring), and digital asset management, virtual screening and live-streaming events via its One Showcase solution.

The Sundog technology, integrated with the overall Deluxe One workflow, will create the industry's most sophisticated and comprehensive end-to-end solution for mastering content, including asset/library management, localization, and final delivery.

ABOUT DELUXE
Deluxe Media Inc. (Deluxe) provides innovative, secure distribution and localization services for  studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide. Deluxe's cloud-based solutions offer unprecedented flexibility and reach through its customizable, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to create, transform, and distribute content and immersive streaming experiences to  audiences on a global scale.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deluxe-acquires-sundog-media-toolkit-301202949.html

SOURCE Deluxe Media Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 82.72
3.84 %
Alcon 59.74
3.68 %
CS Group 12.56
3.08 %
The Swatch Grp 246.40
2.75 %
UBS Group 13.67
2.70 %
Swiss Re 85.02
-0.37 %
Swisscom 480.00
-0.44 %
Givaudan 3’702.00
-0.48 %
Novartis 82.29
-0.56 %
Roche Hldg G 297.65
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
Weekly-Hits: USA – Jahrzehntelange Hausse / Schweizer Dividenden – Eine kluge Strategie
11:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
09:01
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
Bitcoin knackt die 38'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Der Schweizer Börse konnte im Handelsverlauf die Gewinnzone erobern. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Rekordrally unterdessen weiter. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich im Plus. Auch in Japan und auf dem chinesischen Festland ging es nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit