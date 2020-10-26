Delta Singapore Showcases Smart and Green Solutions for Factory, Building and Farm Automation at its ITAP 2020 Virtual Event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a provider of power and thermal management solutions, launched an innovative 3D virtual showcase of its smart and green and automation solutions for factory, building and vertical farm operations at the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2020. The online showcase featured products and solutions which enable industrial automation, building automation, data centers, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, mobile power, display and projector and vertical farming.

Commenting on Delta Singapore's innovative digital exhibition, Mr. Jackie Chang, President of Delta in Southeast Asia, India and Australia, said, "As an innovative solutions provider, Delta is excited to leverage digital technology to reach our audiences despite COVID-19 challenges. We welcome visitors to explore our new Singapore office on the online platform and see how Delta's automation, data centers, EV charging, mobile power, display and projector and vertical farming will enable more energy efficiency and productivity in the next normal."

Ms. Cecilia Ku, General Manager of Delta Electronics (Singapore), said, "Due to the pandemic, business outlook and behaviours have changed tremendously. Smart automation can enable Singapore businesses to stay competitive in the region. As an innovative solutions provider, Delta Singapore is looking forward to collaborate with the industries and bring new ideas and solutions to local businesses."

ITAP 2020 was both the first trade event for Delta Singapore to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic and its first launch of a 3D virtual exhibit and tour experience. Visitors could get an exclusive look at Delta Singapore's offerings at a virtual model of the new company building located at 17 Kallang Junction.

Visitors to Delta's ITAP 2020 virtual exhibition freely explored Delta's latest solutions including:

Automation: Delta's automation solutions include industrial automation for factories. Delta's smart manufacturing and cloud-integrated smart manufacturing solutions combine high performance and reliable automation products with IIoT and cloud-based software systems to give a 360-degree monitoring view of manufacturing and boost productivity. Building automation solutions by Delta's subsidiaries ,Loytec and Delta Controls, offer intuitive building management and automated control for efficient and livable indoor spaces. Delta's HVAC control solution integrates AC motor drives fans and pumps to save energy.

Infrastructure: Delta's scalable and modular data center solutions cover power and thermal management, facility infrastructure and environment monitoring and control. Delta's EV charging portfolio ranges from AC EV chargers for residential and workplace applications all the way to DC fast chargers for filling stations. Delta's energy saving video walls and large scale display solutions support indoor control rooms and malls as well as outdoor venues.

Smart Living: Delta's vertical farming solution is designed to increase productivity and automate labor-intensive tasks in agriculture. Delta's brands, Vivitek, offers a broad range of display and projection solutions for personal, educational and professional applications. Innergie power products offer maximum power and compact size for mobile devices.

Another highlight at the event was the signing of MOU among Singapore Polytechnic, TUV SUD, Delta Electronics Inc. and Singapore's Smart i4.0 Transformation Alliance (SiTA) to provide end-to-end Industry 4.0 (I4.0) solutions to small medium enterprises, local large enterprises as well as multinational corporations in the manufacturing cluster.

At the same time, there was another signing of a MOU among Singapore Polytechnic and the Asian Development Bank for strategic collaboration to jointly establish Singapore's first Global Technology Innovation Village (GTiV). Delta is one of the 19 selected organizations that will support the GTiV which aims to allow more players in the region to step up on I4.0 adoption and push ahead with its business transformation plans.

In addition, Delta hosted a series of online training seminars about Delta's industrial automation, building automation, infrastructure and vertical farming solutions. The seminars on building automation and vertical farming received the most positive feedback from attendees.

Visitors can experience Delta virtual showcase at https://www.deltaonlineshowroom.sg/.

About Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

