Delta Future Industry Summit 2019 Drives Ideas to Power ASEAN Smart City Transformation

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. hosted the second Delta Future Industry Summit to offer its stakeholders opportunities to connect and share ideas for industry development in ASEAN under the theme-Powering ASEAN's Urban Transformation. Held at the Renaissance Bangkok Hotel, this event brought together key decision-makers to discuss and explore smart city solutions including: E-mobility, Solar Energy, Industrial Automation, Industrial Power, Data Center Power, Smart Ventilation and Energy Storage.

The annual summit's unique focus on a stakeholder-centric experience sets it apart from major corporate events. "We believe in bringing people together around our shared values and that's why we decided that this event will be an open platform. Delta believes that everyone's success is important because in today's connected world we can do so much more together," Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand Vice President, said. "At Delta we always embrace changes as opportunities for new and more sustainable growth. From early on, we leveraged our core competencies in power and thermal management to develop solutions that address global mega-trends. This makes us the perfect partner to transform businesses in the Industry 4.0 era."

With Thailand taking the role of 2019 ASEAN chairman, the government presents its Thailand 4.0 policy as way to harness technology and drive local innovation. Mr. Panuwat Triyangkoonsri, Inspector General at the Ministry of Industry, said, "Our Big Brother Project connects Thai SMEs with large innovative companies to enhance their competitiveness. This year, we signed an MOU with Delta to join to offer SMEs with the latest automation technology and business advice. We believe Delta and other companies with a proven track record of sustainable development will play a key role in our aim to have world-class local businesses."

Collaboration among residents, local administrations, and relevant private sectors is crucial to achieving widespread adoption of smart city solutions. "Livable and sustainable are the two keywords that spell success when planning smart city development in the diverse ASEAN region," Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, Executive Vice President of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), said. He emphasized that increased connectivity and sharing data can support the rollout and optimization of localized smart solutions.

However, ASEAN's high growth and rapid urbanization is creating an air pollution crisis in major cities. In a panel discussion on intelligent solutions to tackle air pollution, experts discussed ways to reduce and protect customers from both outdoor and indoor pollution. Mr. Peter Galli, Vice President of Communications at Nissan Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., shared key considerations for the automotive industry in tackling outdoor air pollution including reducing emissions, EV fleet and reuse of EV batteries.

On the subject of indoor air quality, Dr. Manisa Pipattanasomporn, Associate Professor Smart Grid Research Unit at Chulalongkorn University, and Mr. Annop Kingkachee, Deputy Managing Director of Operations at EEC Engineering Network, shared the smart building industry's latest trends and solutions for PM2.5 filtration and energy-saving smart HVAC. In addition, Mr. Pasakorn Thamwittayakorn, Delta Senior Manager, detailed how Delta's Indoor Air Quality Solution leverages DC fan technology, heat exchanger core and HEPA filters to save energy and deliver cool clean air throughout the entire home.

Mr. Galli also highlighted the Nissan's electrification strategy in a keynote speech that spotlighted the importance of advancing EV adoption through collaboration. "Thailand is entering a new era of mobility with opportunities built around a robust EV ecosystem via private-public partnerships," he said. "Our ability to provide a comprehensive charging and support system around the all-new Nissan LEAF In Thailand is due to key partnerships with government organizations like the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and private companies like Delta Electronics."

Meanwhile, surging electricity demand to power EVs, industry and digital business requires creative energy solutions. In the second panel discussion, experts explained how to leverage energy storage to secure reliable and efficient power across grids. Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, Executive Vice President of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Mr. Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, Delta's SEA Business Director, and Mr. Manat Aroonvatanaporn, Assistant Director of R&D, Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Director, and Mr. Pongsakorn Limpakarnwech Snr. Section Manager Smart City Development, Amata Corporation PCL., introduced the basics of energy storage and applications in smart energy grids.

Started in 2018, the Delta Future Industry Summit is an invitation-only event where Delta partners and stakeholders enjoy exclusive access to a wealth of industry-specific data and networking opportunities. Delta's collaboration and commitment to a sustainable future help it fulfill its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

