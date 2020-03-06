06.03.2020 12:35:00

Delta Capita Appoints Former Credit Suisse Executive Gary Bullock as Global Head of Post Trade Services

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capita, the international FS consulting and managed services firm, has hired Gary Bullock to leads its Global Post Trade Services business line. He will join Delta Capita's ExCo and be based at their UK headquarters in Canary Wharf, London.

Gary Bullock (PRNewsfoto/Delta Capita)

With more than 30 years' industry experience, Bullock has previously held senior global positions at Morgan Stanley, UBS and Credit Suisse; in the Capital Markets Business, and support functions of Finance, Operations, and Technology. Most recently at Credit Suisse, he was globally responsible for Group Operations and Group Operations Technology.

Bullock commented: "I am delighted to be joining Delta Capita at such an exciting time. They have achieved demonstrable success in establishing credible managed service propositions and are investing heavily in new services covering common banking functions and regulation such as KYC, Pricing & Risk, Structured Retail Products and Post Trade Processing. Their service model uniquely allows banks flexible access to industry best practice, expertise and modern technology, operated under a mutualised cost model." Bullock added: "The economics no longer stack up for banks wanting to respond to common regulation in a proprietary way and I am convinced that multi-tenanted managed service solutions are the most effective way forward for the industry."

The McKinsey Global Banking Annual Review 2019 states: "Among the near-term moves available to all banks, the use of third-party 'utilities' to handle non-competitive and nondifferentiating functions has the potential to produce the swiftest and most radical reduction in costs."

Joe Channer, Delta Capita, Founder & CEO, added: "We are delighted that Gary is joining the business. His proven leadership skills and unrivalled experienced in post trade services will ensure we are successful. His appointment demonstrates Delta Capita's strategic commitment to becoming a leading operator of critical capital markets infrastructure through the delivery of managed services powered by modern, secure and scalable technology platforms."

Delta Capita, who recently ranked as Europe's fastest growing FS professional services firm in the Financial Times 1000 index, has completed a series of strategic company acquisitions and a series of high profile hires, including David Long ex-Group Emea COO at Credit Suisse, Philip Freeborn Ex-group CIO at Barclays and Gary McClure Ex-head of Financial Crime Operations at HSBC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120605/Gary_Bullock.jpg

