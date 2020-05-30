Delta Announces the Acquisition of Trihedral, a Canadian SCADA and IIoT Software Company to Strengthen our Industrial Automation and System Integration Business

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Delta") today announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, will acquire 100% of the shares of Trihedral Engineering Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Trihedral"), a Canadian SCADA and IIoT software company, for CAD 45 million (approx. NTD 965 million)*. The acquisition will unite the strengths of Delta's hardware and Trihedral's software in the rapidly growing field of Automation, AI, and Data Analytics, which is expected to further strengthen the sales expansion in various fields such as industrial automation for smart manufacturing.

Simon Chang, president and COO, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, "With the continued proliferation of the Internet of Things, customers expect digital oversight and management of their operations. The collecting, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta's two major growth engines of the future - smart manufacturing and smart cities. Trihedral has designed and sold market leading SCADA software for more than 30 years, in the segments of water/wastewater, oil & gas, energy and more. Their unwavering focus to enhance the SCADA platform for its present use and for use in new markets, including smart manufacturing, aligns perfectly with Delta's long-term strategy. The synergy of the two companies will quickly create unique solutions for our strategic global markets."

Glenn Wadden, president, Trihedral Engineering Limited, said, "Trihedral has accumulated long-term experience in serving thousands of customers in North America and the UK through its large network of System Integrators and engineering support. Currently, we are actively exploring new markets such as Asia, Europe and Mainland China, cultivating different industries and assisting more customers with advanced SCADA software. It is our pleasure to have the opportunity to join Delta. We recognize its mission: "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow" as well as its corporate culture: "Strive for change and pursue sustainability". We believe that together we will multiply each other's capabilities in novel ways for the betterment of our customers and the world. We are looking forward to taking advantages of Delta's global operation and business strengths to continue our rapid growth in the SCADA sector. This will include our capabilities to provide real value to customers of Industry 4.0 and Smart city infrastructure."

Founded in 1986, Trihedral is well-known Canadian creator of VTScada software and associated engineering services. Its operating bases are located in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, serving customers from more than 100 countries with extensive SCADA capabilities. Its VTScada software has comprehensive functionality, and can be connected to multinational sites and factories via the Internet through a distributed fault-tolerant network of multiple servers. It is widely used in large power, water treatment and oil and gas industries in North America, providing key application solutions with excellent quality and support that have been repeatedly recognized by industry awards.

* The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions (such as regulatory approvals).

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. Delta also ranked a Climate Change Leadership Level by CDP for the 3rd year in 2019.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Delta Corporate Communciations Thomas Chang, Senior Manager Tel: 886-2-8797-2088 Ext: 5511 Email: thomas.chang@deltaww.com Trihedral Sales and Marketing Chris Little Tel: +1 800 463-2783 Ext:248 Email: chris.little@trihedral.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-announces-the-acquisition-of-trihedral-a-canadian-scada-and-iiot-software-company-to-strengthen-our-industrial-automation-and-system-integration-business-301068131.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics