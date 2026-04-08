Delta Air Lines Aktie 3074948 / US2473617023
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08.04.2026 12:50:55
Delta Air Lines Slips To Loss In Q1, Revenues Rise; Sees Earnings In Q2; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported Wednesday a loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite growth in revenues. Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects earnings with revenue growth.
In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 12.5 percent to trade at $73.80.
In the first quarter, net loss was $289 million or $0.44 per share, compared to prior year's net income of $240 million or $0.37 per share.
Adjusted net income was $423 million or $0.64 per share, compared to $291 million or $0.45 per share a year ago.
Operating revenue grew 13 percent to $15.85 billion from last year's $14.04 billion. Adjusted operating revenue was $14.20 billion, a growth of 9.4 percent last year.
Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.50, with total revenue growth in low-teens.
The company said it expects June quarter pre-tax profit of around $1 billion, on a more than $2 billion increase in fuel expense at the forward curve.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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