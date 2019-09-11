Delta Air Lines, Emirates and Qatar Are Named the Recipients of the 2020 APEX Passenger Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) gathered during the inaugural APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony to honor the winners of the 2020 Passenger Choice Awards (PCAs). The awards recognize excellence in seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the 2020 APEX Passenger Choice Awards. Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single-screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

2020 APEX PASSENGER CHOICE WINNERS ARE

Qatar Airways: Best Seat Comfort

Emirates: Best Entertainment

Qatar Airways: Best Cabin Service

Delta Air Lines: Best Wi-Fi

Qatar Airways: Best Food & Beverage

The APEX/IFSA awards ceremony, hosted by Brian Kelly, CEO and founder of The Points Guy, took place during APEX EXPO, an exclusive members-only event attended by more than 5,000 industry professionals, including representatives from more than 125 airlines who drive continuous improvement in the passenger experience, including advances in entertainment and connectivity, comfort and ambiance, catering and other services. APEX and IFSA EXPOs are co-located with Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) Americas.

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

APEX encompasses a network of businesses and professionals that are committed to providing a world-class airline experience for passengers around the globe. As a non-profit, APEX reinvests all of its resources to better serve its members. Every day, APEX members evaluate the passenger experience through an influential community and are improving every aspect of the airline experience: from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and inflight dining. For more than four decades, APEX has worked to strengthen the industry and enable business opportunities through education, innovation, networking and recognition.

