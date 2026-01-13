Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.01.2026 13:22:30

Delta Air Lines Boosts Long-Haul Expansion With Order For Up To 60 Boeing 787-10s

Delta Air Lines
53.66 CHF -6.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced Tuesday a significant order for up to 60 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This strategic move aims to support the carrier's long-haul international growth and modernize its widebody fleet.

The order includes a firm commitment for 30 Boeing 787-10 jets, the largest variant of the Dreamliner, with an option to acquire up to 30 additional aircraft. The 787-10s will enable Delta to expand and diversify its network, particularly on high-demand transatlantic and South American routes.

The 787-10 offers numerous advantages, including a capacity of up to 336 passengers and a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the planes it replaces.

With more than 460 Boeing aircraft currently in service, Delta has been a long-standing partner of the aerospace manufacturer. This new widebody order further strengthens the relationship and supports U.S. aerospace manufacturing jobs across Boeing's production system and supply chain.

The addition of the 787-10s to Delta's fleet, along with the carrier's previous order for 100 Boeing 737-10 jets, will provide the airline with enhanced efficiency and flexibility to accommodate more passengers on more routes as it continues to expand and diversify its network.