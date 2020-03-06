|
Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit Teardown Report, 2019 - Physical, Cost, and Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis
DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 The "Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the VW MIB2 Discover Media Unit manufactured by Delphi and extracted from the VW T-ROC car. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the MIB 2 Media Unit analysis is included.
Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the MIB2 Discover Media Unit. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.
The Volkswagen MIB 2 Discover Media Unit is an automotive infotainment system, including Car-Net with CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google as operating systems. It offers multimedia functions such as Bluetooth hands-free telephone calls, DAB/FM/AM radio, video reading using a CD/DVD player or an SD card slot.
The VW MIB 2 components enable video demodulation according to the NTSC/PAL/SECAM video standards without loss of signal. The unit is compatible with the latest geolocation standards such as GPS/QZSS or GLONASS. Also, MIB2 Audio Video Geolocation compatible components maintain their functions even in the start and stop mode.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Main Chipset
- Block Diagram
- Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
2. Physical Analysis
- Views and Dimensions of the System
- System Opening
- Main Board
- Player Board #1
- Player Board #2
- Daughter Board Player Board #2
- Player Button Board
- Player Reader Board
3. Cost Analysis
- Accessing the BOM
- PCB Cost
- BOM Cost - Main Electronic Board
- Housing Parts - Estimation
- BOM Cost - ECU Housing
- Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly
- Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
- Assessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
- Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
- Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost
- Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
- Added-Value Cost Breakdown
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
4. Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis
- Estimation of the Manufacturer Price
