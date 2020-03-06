06.03.2020 12:45:00

Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit Teardown Report, 2019 - Physical, Cost, and Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis

DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 The "Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the VW MIB2 Discover Media Unit manufactured by Delphi and extracted from the VW T-ROC car. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the MIB 2 Media Unit analysis is included.

Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the MIB2 Discover Media Unit. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.

The Volkswagen MIB 2 Discover Media Unit is an automotive infotainment system, including Car-Net with CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google as operating systems. It offers multimedia functions such as Bluetooth hands-free telephone calls, DAB/FM/AM radio, video reading using a CD/DVD player or an SD card slot.

The VW MIB 2 components enable video demodulation according to the NTSC/PAL/SECAM video standards without loss of signal. The unit is compatible with the latest geolocation standards such as GPS/QZSS or GLONASS. Also, MIB2 Audio Video Geolocation compatible components maintain their functions even in the start and stop mode.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview/Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Main Chipset
  • Block Diagram
  • Reverse Costing Methodology
  • Glossary

2. Physical Analysis

  • Views and Dimensions of the System
  • System Opening
  • Main Board
  • Player Board #1
  • Player Board #2
  • Daughter Board Player Board #2
  • Player Button Board
  • Player Reader Board

3. Cost Analysis

  • Accessing the BOM
  • PCB Cost
  • BOM Cost - Main Electronic Board
  • Housing Parts - Estimation
  • BOM Cost - ECU Housing
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly
  • Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
  • Assessing the Added Value (AV) Cost
  • Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
  • Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost
  • Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
  • Added-Value Cost Breakdown
  • Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis

  • Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Delphi
  • Google
  • Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpijfi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-volkswagen-t-roc-mib2-discover-media-unit-teardown-report-2019---physical-cost-and-estimated-manufacturer-price-analysis-301018897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Nächste Support-Zone 3.250 – 3.300 im Fokus
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Edelmetalle mit 5% p.a.
08:42
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
07:27
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
07:00
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Talfahrt geht weiter: SMI und DAX brechen ein -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Wisekey-Aktie geht fester aus dem Handel: Investor Yorkville verlängert Eigenkapitalzusage von drei auf fünf Jahre
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Höherer Verlust in 2019 brockt ObsEva-Aktie fast 19 Prozent Kurseinbruch ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Talfahrt geht weiter: SMI und DAX brechen ein -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben
Coronavirus-Ängste belasten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen am Freitag stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;