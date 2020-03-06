Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit Teardown Report, 2019 - Physical, Cost, and Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis

DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 The "Delphi Volkswagen T-Roc MIB2 Discover Media Unit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of the VW MIB2 Discover Media Unit manufactured by Delphi and extracted from the VW T-ROC car. Note that the analysis of the display is not included in the report, only the MIB 2 Media Unit analysis is included.

Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the MIB2 Discover Media Unit. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.

The Volkswagen MIB 2 Discover Media Unit is an automotive infotainment system, including Car-Net with CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google as operating systems. It offers multimedia functions such as Bluetooth hands-free telephone calls, DAB/FM/AM radio, video reading using a CD/DVD player or an SD card slot.



The VW MIB 2 components enable video demodulation according to the NTSC/PAL/SECAM video standards without loss of signal. The unit is compatible with the latest geolocation standards such as GPS/QZSS or GLONASS. Also, MIB2 Audio Video Geolocation compatible components maintain their functions even in the start and stop mode.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Chipset

Block Diagram

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

2. Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

Main Board

Player Board #1

Player Board #2

Daughter Board Player Board #2

Player Button Board

Player Reader Board

3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

BOM Cost - Main Electronic Board

Housing Parts - Estimation

BOM Cost - ECU Housing

Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly

Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category

Assessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Electronic Board AV Cost

Details of the System Assembly AV Cost

Added-Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Delphi

Google

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpijfi

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-volkswagen-t-roc-mib2-discover-media-unit-teardown-report-2019---physical-cost-and-estimated-manufacturer-price-analysis-301018897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets