Deloitte: Radical Interoperability Picks Up Speed as Life Sciences and Health Care Stakeholders Look to the Future of Health

Key takeaways

Despite a long journey ahead, radical interoperability is picking up speed and moving from aspiration to reality in the life sciences and health care industries.

Cost of care, consumer experience, care coordination and patient outcomes can benefit the most from broader industry operability in the next three years.

Radical interoperability is being driven not only by regulations, but also by value-based care and consumer demand.

The technology capabilities required for interoperability are finally reaching the life sciences and health care industries.

Why does it matter to health care stakeholders?

In the spring of 2019, the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed 100 technology executives at health systems, health plans, biopharma companies and medtech companies and interviewed another 21 experts to understand the state of interoperability today. The report provides insights for health care stakeholders that want to emerge as a leader in their use of data and analytics in the future of health. This includes the need to prioritize interoperability at the leadership level; developing a bold investment strategy that focuses on strategic, future-looking opportunities; and leveraging the coming compliance, privacy and security regulations as a key catalyst to drive enterprise momentum.

Not just regulations: what's driving broader interoperability?

As highlighted in the Center's report on interoperability in August 2019, upcoming interoperability standards are seen as a baseline for health care executives to set their own strategies for the future of health. Today's report identifies that while regulations are one of the biggest drivers (47%) for broader interoperability, value-based care is the greatest driver (51%) in this pursuit. Furthermore, a recognition of consumer demand for transparency and access — particularly among younger generations —– is one of the top drivers (41%).

Survey respondents said cost of care (44%), consumer experience (38%) and care coordination and patient outcomes (36%) will benefit the most from broader industry interoperability over the next three years. Respondents also said they are optimistic that interoperable platforms and data will transform nearly all aspects of the health care system.

Technology building blocks

The survey found the technology capabilities required for interoperability and those that exist in other industries are finally reaching the health care industry:

Fifty-three percent of executives surveyed are building their own application programming interfaces (APIs).

Seventy-three percent have a dedicated and centralized team overseeing interoperability.

Nearly 80% have hired data architects to define their strategies.

Sixty percent are hosting more than half of their applications in the cloud.

Key quote

"Radically interoperable data is a fundamental enabler of the future of health, which will see timely and relevant health data flowing between all participants in the health care ecosystem. It's clear the industry recognizes the value of interoperability. More importantly, many health care executives are actively engaged in building strategies to deliver on the consumer and business benefits of radical interoperability within the next three to five years."

Mike DeLone, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP,

national sector leader, Deloitte's life sciences practice

To review "Radical interoperability: Picking up speed to become a reality for the future of health" research paper, please visit Deloitte Insights.

