Deloitte and Signal A.I. collaborate to digitize tax regulation monitoring with artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Global announced that Deloitte firms are now offering clients an artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The platform can monitor, measure, and analyze changes in tax regulation in real-time to give Deloitte clients the edge in monitoring and responding to regulatory updates across the world.

The AI platform is the result of a collaboration between Deloitte firms and Signal A.I. Signal's proprietary AI technology was trained by Deloitte tax experts to understand key regulatory changes in over 100 jurisdictions from over 100 regulators, tax authorities and government bodies.

"Tax professionals are being asked to do more with fewer resources—to stay ahead of more risks, draw insights from more data, track more regulations across more jurisdictions. To address these challenges, they are transforming how they operate and manage processes by implementing new technologies, such as AI, robotic process automation and natural language processing," says Conrad Young, Deloitte Global Tax & Legal, Chief Digital Officer. "These technologies create the opportunity to amplify what tax professionals do well, to reduce labor-intensive tasks, and to enable departments to add greater value to their organizations now and into the future. Signal's AI technology is a perfect example of this as it offers organizations an invaluable tool to keep pace with a constantly evolving regulatory landscape."

Through this collaboration, Deloitte will create curated feeds of high-value information for clients around the world, while offering them direct access to the AI platform. This will enable clients to stay informed of changes proposed and enacted in law and regulation. The new solution extends a user's perspective across industries and companies regarding risks and opportunities relating to their tax position.

The artificial intelligence is able to recognize abstract concepts such as 'indirect tax', SAF-T or Digital Services Tax regardless of local terminology, and automatically updates users of changes through real-time email alerts and reports.

The deal also marks Signal A.I.'s expansion beyond their PR-tech market focus into the US$70Bn Regtech market as the company continues to grow. Signal A.I. has tripled revenues for three years running, has recently launched in the US and APAC, and has doubled its number of employees in just the last 12 months.

"Working with Deloitte has been a fantastic way to prove the value in our technology and stress-test artificial intelligence in industry," says David Benigson, CEO, Signal. "Signal A.I.'s goal is to provide senior leaders with as much clarity and transparency about what's happening outside of their organization as they have inside it, and this product developed with Deloitte is a fantastic example of how Signal A.I. is changing decision-making."

About Signal A.I.

Signal A.I. is an AI-powered business intelligence and media monitoring company that aggregates, analyzes, and provides business leaders with insights into digital, print and broadcast media, news, and regulatory data. Signal's cutting-edge machine learning enables businesses to track their competitive landscape, changes to regulation, and monitor their reputation—empowering them to make smarter, faster business decisions.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

