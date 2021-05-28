Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the month of June

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, Dell Technologies' chairman and chief executive officer and Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group will each present at the following virtual conferences in:

2021 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

1:40 p.m. CT / 2:40 p.m. ET.

Speaker: Michael Dell

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference

Monday, June 7, 2021

3:15 p.m. CT / 4:15 p.m. ET

Speaker: Yvonne McGill

A live webcast and a replay will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

