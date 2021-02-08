SMI 10’835 0.7%  SPI 13’529 0.7%  Dow 31’268 0.4%  DAX 14’130 0.5%  Euro 1.0836 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’678 0.6%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’260 12.1%  Dollar 0.8990 0.0%  Öl 60.1 0.8% 
08.02.2021 15:17:00

Delivery of zero-emission refridgerated trailers for leasing by PLM Fleet, LLC

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter "Marubeni") and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (hereinafter "Mizuho Leasing") have begun delivery of zero-emission (*) refrigerated trailers designed and manufactured by Advanced Energy Machines (hereinafter referred to as "AEM") in the United States to customers in December last year through PLM Fleet, LLC (hereinafter "PLM"), a U.S.-based refrigerated trailer leasing and rental business.

Battery Box

As a leader in the U.S. cold chain supply industry, PLM has been educating refrigerated fleet operators on the viability of zero-emission refrigerated trailers, holding joint exhibitions and lectures with AEM, since 2019. In May 2020, PLM signed an agreement with AEM and started sales activities in the U.S. market. PLM has since signed agreements with major customers and began delivery of zero-emission refrigerated trailers in 2020. Interest and demand for the zero-emission technology is steadily increasing as the technology continues to prove itself as a viable alternative to diesel.

In the United States, hybridization and electrification are accelerating in not only passenger cars and trucks, but also refrigerated trailers equipped with transport refrigeration units traditionally powered by diesel engines. Companies have begun to transition fleet equipment to green alternatives leveraging lease flexibility as an important tool in the change. The state of California is leading the way with guidance aimed at accelerating the reduction of harmful pollutants by providing support for zero-emission vehicles and equipment as well as infrastructure and distributed energy solutions.

Compared to diesel powered transport refrigeration units (hereinafter "TRUs"), AEM zero-emission technology eliminates many tons of carbon dioxide annually while also eliminating harmful nitrogen oxides. In addition to helping the environment, the AEM TRUs use low-voltage, safe charging to greatly reduce the risk of electric shock to equipment users. Available across all trailer sizes and configurations, including multiple temperature applications, the AEM TRUs use battery technology along with solar and momentum generation to extend useful routes before recharging.

Through PLM, Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing will contribute to deliver low-carbon and sustainable solutions by expanding environmentally focused products with advanced technology in the cold chain market, which will continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.

(*) Zero emission: No exhaust gas such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides discharged while driving.

Contact: Nicole Greco 862-229-6480 ngreco@plmfleet.com

Solar panels on PLM Zero Emission refrigerated trailer

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delivery-of-zero-emission-refridgerated-trailers-for-leasing-by-plm-fleet-llc-301223532.html

SOURCE PLM Fleet, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 572.20
1.63 %
ABB 26.32
1.62 %
LafargeHolcim 50.74
1.58 %
Sika 252.80
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’615.00
1.52 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.50
0.37 %
Roche Hldg G 309.30
0.21 %
Alcon 67.98
0.12 %
Nestle 100.16
-0.08 %
Swisscom 473.90
-0.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie klettert zweistellig
Dow stärker erwartet -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Vakzin zeigt begrenzte Wirkung gegen Südafrika-Variante
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Dialog Semiconductor stimmt Übernahme durch japanische Renesas zu - Aktie klettert zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stärker erwartet -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag noch oben. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit