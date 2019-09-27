|
27.09.2019 13:10:00
Delivery of Handysize Dry Bulk Newbuilding With Long-term Charter
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the handysize dry bulk vessel "Interlink Eternity" from the yard today.
Upon delivery the vessel commenced a 10 years' bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by Interlink Maritime Corp ("Interlink Maritime"). Including this vessel, Ocean Yield will own six vessels on long-term charter to Interlink Maritime.
Interlink Maritime is an owner and provider of dry bulk vessels to agricultural and industrial commodities companies, shipping companies and other end-users. It was founded in 1979 by Paul Gurtler and owns a fleet of 28 handysize vessels. The company is majority owned by The Carlyle Group, which is a global alternative asset manager with USD 223 billion of assets under management across 362 investment vehicles.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO)
Tel +47-24-13-01-91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations)
Tel +47-24-13-01-82
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/delivery-of-handysize-dry-bulk-newbuilding-with-long-term-charter,c2919851
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delivery-of-handysize-dry-bulk-newbuilding-with-long-term-charter-300926821.html
SOURCE Ocean Yield
Nachrichten zu Ocean Yield ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
10.07.19
|Ausblick: Ocean Yield ASA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.19
|Ausblick: Ocean Yield ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.19
|Ausblick: Ocean Yield ASA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.18
|Ausblick: Ocean Yield ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)