Delivery of Handysize Dry Bulk Newbuilding With Long-term Charter

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the handysize dry bulk vessel "Interlink Eternity" from the yard today.

Upon delivery the vessel commenced a 10 years' bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by Interlink Maritime Corp ("Interlink Maritime"). Including this vessel, Ocean Yield will own six vessels on long-term charter to Interlink Maritime.

Interlink Maritime is an owner and provider of dry bulk vessels to agricultural and industrial commodities companies, shipping companies and other end-users. It was founded in 1979 by Paul Gurtler and owns a fleet of 28 handysize vessels. The company is majority owned by The Carlyle Group, which is a global alternative asset manager with USD 223 billion of assets under management across 362 investment vehicles.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO)

Tel +47-24-13-01-91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations)

Tel +47-24-13-01-82

