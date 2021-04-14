Delivering full and fair compensation for Ontario chicken, turkey and egg farmers

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Neil Ellis, and the Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, Francis Drouin, announced details of two new programs designed to help drive innovation and market development for Canada's 4,800 chicken, turkey and egg farmers, including the nearly 1,950 such farmers in Ontario. These programs, totaling more than $691 million over ten years, respond directly to requests from producer associations and provide full and fair compensation for market impacts from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program will provide close to $630 million over ten years to support poultry and egg farmers through on-farm investments, including up to $220 million for Ontario. Producers will be entitled to an amount proportional to their quota holdings. Eligible projects are anything that helps a producer modernize, become more competitive and adapt to changing consumer preferences. This includes new barn construction or upgrading equipment like feeding, watering, lighting, ventilation, heating, and comfort systems that will promote energy efficiency and reduce environmental footprint. The Government of Canada will contribute up to 70% of the project cost, a ratio increasing to up to 85% for young farmers to help ensure a strong future for Canada's farms. The intake of applications for this program will launch later this spring.

Funding will be distributed starting in 2021-22, and will be allocated as follows:

$347.3 million for chicken producers, which industry estimates will total up to $119.4 million for Ontario;

$59.6 million for turkey producers, which industry estimates will total up to $23.8 million for Ontario;

$134 million for egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $47.7 million for Ontario; and,

$88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $29.1 million for Ontario.

The Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will provide $36.5 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million for the Chicken Farmers of Canada over ten years. This funding will help promotional activities that differentiate Canadian-made products' reputation for high-quality, safe and sustainably farmed food that adheres to strict animal welfare standards. Funding will be distributed to the national industry organizations, who will submit a multi-year strategy to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for approval. The intake for applications from these organizations launches April 13, 2021.

Quotes

"Ontario's chicken, turkey, and egg farms are vital to the health of our rural communities. Today's investment emphasizes our government's commitment to supporting supply managed sectors, as well as, the importance we place in producing high-quality food products here in Canada."

- Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"When the Government of Canada signed the CPTPP it made a commitment to our farmers. Today's announcement is a testament that we listened to our farmers' concerns and proposed solutions to mitigate the impacts of the CPTPP. With this new program, poultry and egg farmers in Ontario will be more competitive, more resilient to market changes, and better positioned to continue supplying Canadians with safe and reliable food."

- Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Quick Facts

The four supply-managed poultry and egg sectors (chicken, broiler hatching eggs, turkey, and eggs) generated $4.9 billion in farm cash receipts in 2020, 6.8 percent of all farm cash receipts in Canada. This includes $1.65 billion in farm cash receipts for Ontario. According to industry, Canada's poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). As producers and processors depend on each other to be successful, the Government of Canada also remains committed to addressing the impacts of recent trade agreements on processors.

Backgrounder: Compensation Programs for Poultry and Egg Producers

Minister Bibeau announces new programs that deliver full and fair compensation for chicken, turkey and egg farmers

Government of Canada announces investments to support supply-managed dairy, poultry and egg farmers

Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program

Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken

Dairy Direct Payment Program

