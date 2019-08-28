28.08.2019 20:00:00

Delivering Climate Change Training to Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Communities across the country are feeling the effects of climate change and want to be part of the solution. This is why Canada is investing in adaptation measures that will prepare communities and industries to tackle the impacts of climate change and deliver a more resilient future.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of more than $900,000 for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to deliver training to address climate change challenges across the province.

This investment will go towards the development and delivery of training materials tailored to the specific needs of five key sectors: fisheries, forestry, agriculture, tourism and mining. Training activities will focus on climate change education and awareness, risks and opportunities through workshops, webinars and hands-on engagement activities.

With a total value of $1.9 million, the Building Adaptation Capacity in Key Economic Sectors in Newfoundland and Labrador project also received support from the provincial government and industry partners, including the Newfoundland and Labrador Environmental Industry Association (NEIA).

This project is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) program, which works directly with provinces to deliver projects that include training, internships and knowledge-sharing activities. Knowledge and tools on climate change adaptation exist, but the capacity to use them is limited. The BRACE program addresses this critical barrier.

Today's announcement contributes to the objectives of the Adaptation and Resilience pillar of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. It does so by building the knowledge and capacity needed to make informed decisions about how best to address the impacts of our changing climate.

Quotes

"This project will provide targeted sectors across Newfoundland and Labrador with the tools and training necessary to adapt to a changing climate. Our government is proud to support projects such as this, which will directly benefit local communities."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi
Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"As part of our five-year Climate Change Action Plan, we are working to build capacity among industry and organizations. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing approximately $700,000 for this project. We've been working with stakeholders to identify key adaptation priorities within various sectors and incorporate this information into planning and decision-making to reduce risks of the effects of climate change."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster
Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

"The economic and environmental sustainability of Newfoundland and Labrador's primary industries is dependent in part on their ability to understand, identify and adapt to how the changing climate is impacting their operations. The capacity and expertise to do so, developed through this new program, will present new clean growth opportunities for these industries and their respective supply chains. NEIA is looking forward to engaging its government and industry partners in addressing climate change challenges."

Kieran Hanley
Executive Director, Newfoundland and Labrador Environmental Industry Association (NEIA)

Associated Links

  • Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE)
  • Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change

