Deliver lovable mobile-first experiences on Valentine's Day and beyond with Insider⁠ - named leader in the G2 Crowd Grid(R) for Mobile Marketing for 12 consecutive quarters

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 12 consecutive quarters, Insider has been named a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing with a customer rating of 4.7/5 for Winter 2020. Insider's 600+ partners worldwide ranked the company as a leader in multiple categories including Best Estimated ROI, Best Results, Best Support, Best Relationship, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Admin, and Easiest to Do Business With.

Insider's AI-backed Growth Management platform is already being used by 600+ global brands including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines , Samsung , Toyota , Carrefour , MediaMarkt , Estee Lauder, Virgin , AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Avon , Nissan , BBVA, IKEA , and CNN .

"Keeping pace with the light-speed evolutions in mobile marketing we have always focused on helping our partners around the globe drive value through mobile-first and personalized experiences. We are constantly evolving our platform based on the latest trends, technologies and newest channels like WhatsApp Business API, Facebook Messenger and more, catering to the mobile-first and multi-channel digital ecosystem," said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO at Insider.

"Our strong position on the G2 Crowd GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing is the most meaningful recognition we've ever received as it's directly coming from our partners - and reflects the care and hard work of our engineering and growth teams. With the support of our partners, we'll continue to co-create new categories to help brands deliver well-designed customer journeys," Cilingir added.

Widely celebrated around the world, Valentine's Day is one of the eCommerce peaks for brands to drive their growth through powerful experiences. In the US alone, the weekend before Valentine's sees an increase in mobile sales from 32% to 52% and almost all last-minute orders take place through mobile with the average order value surging to $70. Therefore, marketers need to design powerful mobile engagements backed by personalized experiences; and Insider packs all the right tools to help marketers increase the value of each visit across channels.

Insider provides one of the most comprehensive mobile marketing platforms encompassing rich mobile web and app features to help marketers engage and convert users. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, marketers can leverage the latest AI-backed mobile technologies to create lovable experiences that drive results.

Here are just a few examples:

Rich Mobile Push Notifications : Help customers find the perfect Valentine's Day gift by sending them rich push notifications including carousel notifications with multiple products they might like in the same notification. Learn more about push alternatives here.

See how Samsung used cart abandonment recovery web push notifications to achieve 24% higher conversions compared to standard push notifications here .

In-App Content Optimizer : Welcome users with a personalized category/menu view in their app to help them find what they are looking for, faster. Learn more about in-app features like remarketing, social proof, lead generation and more here.

See how IKEA received over 3,000 reviews of 4 stars and up on Google Play here .

Gamified Mobile Web Lead Generation Templates: Gamify experiences with mobile-first templates like the Wheel of Fortune to engage and convert visitors on Valentine's and beyond.

See how Mediamarkt achieved a 3.6X higher conversion rate using gamified lead-generation templates here .

Smart Recommender : Leverage AI-powered recommendations to deliver highly-relevant gift ideas to users, speeding up their purchase decisions.

See how AVON increased its AOV by 11%, and click-through rate by 13% using contextualized recommendation here .

Maven : Play cupid this Valentine's with Maven⁠ - ask the right questions to discover intent and make intelligent recommendations in real time to speed up product discovery.

InStory : 62% of Instagram users show interest in a brands after seeing it in stories. Brands can use the power of personalized stories with Insider's InStory to engage and convert Valentine's Day shoppers.

Insider received a rating of 4.7/5 on G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing in Winter 2020 based on customer reviews. Here are a few:

"The best mobile app personalization platform so far!"

"Insider has been working great for us! They have tons of options for mobile app engagement that really creates an impact on conversion and ROI. We loved the ease of implementation and the fact that it created a gamified experience for the users, thus making it more Engaging."

"Insider is a Complete Solution for Web and App Conversion Optimization."

The smart prompts that we have implemented through Insider (e.g. urgency messaging for low stock items, building credibility and signalling demand through social proof messaging of how many people have bought items before) have helped us to improve engagement and conversion rates. They also offer push formats that I had never seen before (carousel push, discovery push, push notification followed by dedicated in-app messages etc.) which have done a great job for engagement and pushing up CTRs. Lastly, since we use insider across platforms we can leverage user data across platforms (e.g. send an app push notification based on abandoned cart on the web) - very powerful platform."

"Supportive Growth Consultants for our programs"

"Get Insider if you really want to work with people who treat your business like one of theirs. They are genuinely interested in solving your problems and it shows as they have built teams in each country they serve in to make sure that the brands there can get local expertise, an element that is crucial for any growth ambitions to succeed."

"Great product and excellent service"

"The integration and cooperation were very easy, smooth, and fast. Not only a good product, but did great service as well. They won't hesitate to tell you anything you want to know and want to learn. They are the best partner, and friends. We had a similar 3rd party service before Insider (not totally the same), but they won't be able to answer questions as professional as Insider. We are happy and satisfied with them."

To read more reviews about Insider on G2 Crowd click here.

Insider's AI-powered, integrated Growth Management Platform works by unifying customer data across unique touchpoints and further leverages AI and predictive technologies to segment and target users. This enables brands to deliver highly personalized experiences across web, mobile web, app, email, and messaging apps in real-time while making use of historical, real-time and predictive data. This way, marketers can eliminate marketing waste, optimize Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), ROAS (Return On Ad Spend), Conversion Rate, LTV (Lifetime Value) and many other essential marketing metrics.

Insider gets its USP from the simplicity of the platforms integrability. Unlike traditional clouds, Insider engineered a very simple integration process that can be completed within minutes without burdening IT teams. For more information please visit useinsider.com .

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the Web, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, and Ad Channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Manila, Wellington, Luxemburg, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the report titled " Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing" by Gartner , Inc. and recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing in 2019 . Also, Insider was listed as one of Europe's 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine in 2018 and won Red Herring Top 100 Europe in 2017. CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.

SOURCE Insider