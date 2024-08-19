Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’233 0.4%  SPI 16’263 0.4%  Dow 40’660 0.2%  DAX 18’383 0.3%  Euro 0.9549 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’865 0.5%  Gold 2’493 -0.6%  Bitcoin 50’588 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8651 0.0%  Öl 79.2 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405ABB1222171Varta3284753Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Britische Behörden prüfen Amazon-Anthropic-Deal: Welche Rolle spielt NVIDIA?
SNB-Aktie höher: Anpassung bei Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben
Accelleron-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Digitales Angebot gestärkt
Erstes Werk von TSMC in Europas soll Chip-Kompetenz nachhaltig stärken
TUI-Aktie fester: TUI-Chef verspricht Tourismus-Proteste auf Mallorca ernst zu nehmen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Latvijas Gaze JSC Aktie [Valor: 398949 / ISIN: LV0000100899]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.08.2024 14:45:00

Delisting of JSC “Latvijas Gaze” shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Latvijas Gaze JSC
4.05 EUR -0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Delisting of JSC "Latvijas Gaze” shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 19, 2024 to approve the application of AS "Latvijas Gaze” and to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100899, ticker GZE1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Latvijas Gaze” is set to August 23, 2024.

AS "Latvijas Gaze” shareholders on June 19, 2024 annual general meeting decided to delist Company’s shares from the regulated market. The buyback offer to delist AS "Latvijas Gaze” shares from the regulated market was made. After the offer AS "Latvijas Gaze” holds 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law.

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

About the JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

Founded in 1991, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Further information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv
phone + 371 67 374 369


Nachrichten zu Latvijas Gaze JSC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Latvijas Gaze JSC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KLA Tencor
✅ Ferrari
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:15 UBS KeyInvest: Zinsfantasien bestimmen das Geschehen
10:40 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie springt
09:02 Rezessionssorgen wieder verschwunden
16.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Meta Platforms, Nvidia
15.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
15.08.24 Warren Buffett verkauft die Hälfte seiner Apple-Anteile. Was bedeutet das für Apple?
13.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’738.35 19.11 SSCM8U
Short 12’977.60 13.90 UMBS6U
Short 13’489.89 8.77 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’238.75 19.08.2024 14:38:29
Long 11’720.00 19.77
Long 11’460.00 13.95
Long 10’967.08 8.93 SSRM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neue Funktionen beim iPhone 16: Was bringt das nächste Apple-Smartphone?
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Goldman Sachs-Analyst: NVIDIA als Top-Aktie 2024 - Startet jetzt die nächste Rally?
Varta-Aktie tiefrot: Sanierungsplan - Aktionäre verlieren - Porsche steigt ein
Unter der Lupe: Trumps Medien-Imperium Trump Media & Technology
Q2 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von George Soros
Solana ETFs in den USA näher als gedacht?
SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Geldpolitische Lockerung in Sicht: Krypto-Experte sieht Chancen für Bitcoin & Co.
Harris-Erfolg drückt Bitcoin: Bernstein-Analysten warnen vor Abwärtstrend

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten