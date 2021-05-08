Delic Holdings Inc. Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information and Comments on Recent Promotional Activities

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, announces that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information and wishes to make the following statements regarding recent sponsored news and marketing activities concerning its shares of common shares traded on the OTCQB market.

On May 6, 2021, OTC Markets Group ("OTC Markets") sent the Company a copy of a newsletter article published by Financial News Now.com on March 16, 2021 (the "Article") and email distribution between May 6-7 and requested comment from the Company. The article and email discuss recent mental health research, current events in the psychedelics industry, a description of the Company's business plan, board of directors, state of the current market, and matters relating to investment in the Company. The website is owned by IDR Marketing, Inc. ("IDR"), which was retained by the Company to assist with financial marketing efforts in order to increase investor awareness within North America. This was previously disclosed by news release by the Company on February 5, 2021. The Company engaged IDR to provide financial marketing, public relations services, social media support and/or other related services. The company notes that trading activity remained consistent during this time.

IDR's engagement is to factually tell the Company's story in an accretive and transparent manner. Statements made in the promotional materials are not materially false and/or misleading. The factual information provided in the promotional material, which was extracted from the Company's public disclosure, website and press releases, is accurate, however, any opinions expressed by the author are his alone as the Company had no right of edit or control over those opinions.

Since its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 18, 2020, the Company has further engaged the following additional parties to ‎provide investor relations, public relations services, marketing or other related services including Investor Direct Media, Octagon Media, Equity Guru, Streetwise Reports, Triple Bull Consulting, and Capital Analytica.

After reasonable inquiry‎, management is not aware of any ‎directors, officers or any third-party service providers that have sold or ‎purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.‎

Since its public listing, the Company has issued shares to arms-length parties for services and for acquisitions. The Company has not issued convertible instruments allowing conversion to ‎equity securities, at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.‎

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, closing of the transaction with CBDV, the private placement and conversion of subscription receipts, the growth and business of CBDV, potential earn out payments, anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics), the continued emergence of psychedelics from stigmas, the ability of the Company to maintain sensible messaging, the ability of the Company to avoid dogmatic practices and binary rhetoric‎, the ability of DELIC to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, DELIC has made certain ‎assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual ‎results to differ materially from those projected in the ‎forward-looking information and statements are the ‎following:‎ the ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

