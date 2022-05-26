Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 1.3%  SPI 14’720 1.3%  Dow 31’880 2.0%  DAX 14’175 1.4%  Euro 1.0310 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’390 1.0%  Dollar 0.9666 0.1%  Öl 112.2 -1.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

27.05.2022 01:06:00

Delfi Diagnostics to Present at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting on Multiple Applications for its Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform

BALTIMORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, will present updates at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in ChicagoJune 3-7 describing multiple applications for its next-generation liquid biopsy platform.

Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delfi Diagnostics)

"Delfi has made incredible progress on our screening program over the past year. Additionally, we have identified several new potential applications for our technology that we are continuing to explore," said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, Delfi's founder and CEO. "We are excited to share these updates with ASCO's members as we pursue multiple applications on the Delfi platform."

Delfi will present a trial-in-progress update on DELFI-L101, a prospective, case-control study to train and test classifiers for lung cancer detection. Additionally, it will present data showing that Delfi's Tumor Fraction score, DELFI-TFTM, strongly correlates with mutant allele frequency and could serve as a useful tool to monitor tumor burden in patients with advanced cancer.

Presentation details:

Sunday, June 4, 2022, 8 a.m. Central
Cell-free DNA fragmentomes predict tumor burden in metastatic colorectal cancer.
Abstract: 3541 | Poster: 335Monday, June 5, 2022, 8 a.m. Central
DELFI-L101: Development of a blood-based assay that evaluates cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns to detect lung cancer.
Abstract: TPS3164 | Poster: 149a

About Delfi Diagnostics
Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delfi-diagnostics-to-present-at-2022-asco-annual-meeting-on-multiple-applications-for-its-next-generation-liquid-biopsy-platform-301556376.html

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

25.05.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
25.05.22 Airbnb ändert China-Geschäft
25.05.22 Roche hält SMI in der Spur
25.05.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
24.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
24.05.22 Lars Erichsen: Bärenmarkt belastet Tech Sektor | BX Swiss TV
20.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Airbnb, TUI
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.96 15.66 SSSMVU
Short 12’207.42 12.43 TSSMBU
Short 12’728.38 7.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’456.98 23.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’903.28 17.19 OSSM3U
Long 10’672.98 12.78 OSSM4U
Long 10’277.62 8.90 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Absturz von Bitcoin und Co. - Welche Rolle spielen institutionelle Investoren hierbei?
Wall Street legt schlussendlich zu -- SMI ruht feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NVIDIA-Aktie schliesst nach Zahlen im Plus: Umsatzausblick enttäuscht
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis veräussert Produktionsanlage in Grossbritannien
Roche-Aktie: Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Behandlung mit Polivy erhalten - PCR-Test für Affenpocken entwickelt
Grossinvestor überzeugt: Das Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hat bald ein Ende
Darum bewegt sich der Euro weiter fest - zum Franken wenig verändert
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: EU-Genehmigung für Europcar-Übernahme erhalten - Vergleich im Dieselskandal
Twitter-Aktie schlussendlich stark: Twitter zu Millionenstrafe in Datenschutz-Klage verdonnert - Musk schichtet Finanzierung für Übernahme um
US-Wirtschaft verliert im ersten Quartal an Schwung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit