Delayed publication of the Annual Report for 2024

Oslo, 30 April 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") informs that the publication of its Annual Report for 2024 will be delayed. The process of finalising the Annual Report and completing the audit is ongoing, but the Company will not be able to publish the Annual Report by the 30 April deadline. The Company expects that the Annual Report will be published no later than 20 May 2025.

Contact information: ir@interoil.no

