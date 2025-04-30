Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

30.04.2025 21:20:28

Delayed publication of the Annual Report for 2024

Oslo, 30 April 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") informs that the publication of its Annual Report for 2024 will be delayed. The process of finalising the Annual Report and completing the audit is ongoing, but the Company will not be able to publish the Annual Report by the 30 April deadline. The Company expects that the Annual Report will be published no later than 20 May 2025.

Contact information: ir@interoil.no

About Interoil

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


