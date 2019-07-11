Delaware Nation Industries continues growth with new federal contracts

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Nation Industries (DNI) continues its record of growth and is building on its expertise in information technology, cybersecurity and engineering services with recent contracts awarded by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA).

"With the range and variety of new awards, we are expanding our relationship with existing customers while also bringing on new clients," said Jerry Kennedy, DNI's chief executive officer. "Even more exciting, we are offering new services to current and new customers. We believe our recent growth positions DNI to offer even more incredible development opportunities to our employees as well as expanded services, capabilities and leadership to our customers."



Among DNI's recent awards was a second F-35 Lightning II Program contract with the Joint Program Office (JPO) under the Executive Officer, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Mathias Winter. This contract was awarded to DNI subsidiary, Indigenous Technologies LLC, to provide information technology and cybersecurity services to the F-35 Lightning II JPO Classified Vault networks.



The F-35 Lightning II Program is a joint program, staffed by Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps personnel. The Program Executive Officer position alternates between the Departments of the Navy and the Air Force.



"This is a remarkable contract and it speaks to the capability and professionalism of our employees," said Jay Graham, DNI president. "We are managing the classified network for what is arguably the most important strategic weapons system being fielded by the Department of Defense. It's an exciting contract for DNI and Indigenous Technologies and we look forward to continuing our support to the F-35 JPO."



Another important contract awarded to Indigenous Technologies is with the U.S. Army's Intelligence Center of Excellence Requirements Determination Division (USAICoE RDD). It is the first true intelligence contract in DNI's history.



Indigenous Technologies provides support to the RDD at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, across all warfighting functions. As a part of the contract, the company conducts studies and provides analysis; develops and integrates operational architectures; provides science and technology analysis; optimizes force designs; and provides capability analysis and management.



"This is a strategic win for our company as it provides a clear pathway to continue to develop opportunities throughout the intel community," Jason Pruner, Indigenous Technology's chief executive director, said.



Indigenous Technologies was also awarded a contract to provide Application, Database & Server Support Services (ADBSSS) out of the 72nd Air Base Wing (ABW) Communications Directorate at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.



The 72nd ABW ADBSSS is a follow-on contract that is a broad-scale information technology support contract with services ranging from software development, system architecture design, software development methodologies, software modernization and business analysis.



Another DNI subsidiary, Creative IT Solutions LLC, was recently awarded the DCAA Information Technology (IT) Operations and Maintenance Support contract. Creative IT Solutions merges strong integration skills, superior network management capabilities, and Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) efficiencies and process improvement methodologies in partnership with the DCAA. It is a single-award contract valued at approximately $11 million annually.

"These awards reflect the broad range of services offered by DNI and the commitment to excellent service that drives our employees each and every day," Kennedy said. "We're thrilled by the opportunity to support the men and women in the armed services and we're privileged that it ultimately benefits our employees and the people of the Delaware Nation."



ABOUT DELAWARE NATION INDUSTRIES

Delaware Nation Industries is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation. DNI is a provider of professional and technical services including infrastructure services, information technology, engineering services, telecommunication solutions and technical consulting. The company prides itself on its commitment to customer service with the ultimate goal of exceeding customer expectations.

