Delaware, Make Your Voice Heard: Local Business Leader Chris L. Kenny Launches Delaware Pigeon Hotline

WILMINGTON, Del., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware activist Chris L. Kenny, President and CEO of Kenny Family stores has launched a hotline for Delawareans called The Delaware Pigeon. Founded as a new platform for Delaware citizens to voice their opinions, thoughts and concerns on any and all topics related to life in Delaware, the Delaware pigeon will operate as a 24/7 hotline that the community can call into or text anytime to leave a message. Messages submitted to The Delaware Pigeon are analyzed by an artificial intelligence-driven data system to identify in real-time the issues Delaware citizens are currently concerned with most.

The hotline's official launch video showcases a real call made to the hotline featuring a powerful, emotional message for all Delawareans. The Delaware Pigeon's soft launch has generated nearly 100 user submitted messages to date. A Word Cloud generated by a comprehensive analysis of messages submitted during the hotline's soft launch visually illustrates what the local community is talking about and can be viewed at the hotline's official launch announcement.

Popular themes Delawareans are currently talking about include:

Thoughts on Delaware economy, politics and local issues

Public health, safety and food security concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Calls for unity among public and civil unrest

Inquiries about mentorship, internship and educational opportunities in Delaware

Chris Kenny and the Delaware Pigeon hotline team will continue to monitor calls, messages and texts submitted to the hotline and will report findings on Kenny's personal blog The Sword in the Stone.

Since launching the Delaware LIVE media network and Delaware Pigeon Hotline and amassing a social media reach of hundreds of thousands of Delawareans weekly, Chris Kenny is a firm believer that active community engagement is an equalizer, improving the quality of life for all citizens of Delaware.

Contact the Delaware Pigeon Hotline now by visiting ChrisLKenny.com or calling or texting directly at 302-223-9982.

Chris L Kenny, Esq. is a Delaware business leader and philanthropist with a mission to provide the Delaware community with engaging, action-oriented thought leadership on the greatest issues affecting the state. As president and CEO of one of Delaware's largest chain of supermarkets and current and former board member for over a dozen non-profits in the state, Chris Kenny offers unique insights into the Delaware business climate, economy, food industry, its people and community.

