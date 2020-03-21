21.03.2020 07:00:00

Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance Announce 3rd Annual Healthcare Compliance Symposium is now Virtual Event due to COVID-19 Crisis

WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Compliance Symposium 2020 will bring professionals from the healthcare and legal communities together for a day of live discussion and learning online. Experts will provide helpful insight on a variety of timely topics including patient advocacy and ethics, telemedicine, whistleblower laws, the role of boards, fraud, waste and abuse, and privacy and security laws while instructing and leading interactive discussions among attendees to answer common questions and provide practical tips.

Attorneys, compliance officers, managers, nurses, medical assistants, healthcare professionals, business associates, and students are encouraged to attend. This online learning event has been reviewed and approved for 7.5 Continuing Education Unit(s) by PAHCOM and 7.5 continuing education unit(s) by Practice Management Institute®. The Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® has approved this event for up to 9.6 live CCB CEUs. Continuing Education Units are awarded based on individual attendance records. Granting of prior approval in no way constitutes endorsement by CCB of this event content or of the event sponsor. Attendees are eligible to receive 7.0 CLE credits including 1 ethics credit in New Jersey. Attendees are eligible to receive 7 distance learning CLE credits in Pennsylvania including 1 ethics credit. Updates are pending for Delaware CLE credits at this time.

The symposium is a joint effort to provide resources for professionals facing the challenges of the ever-changing healthcare industry. The full-day event will be held on April 23, 2020, with online access for virtual attendance. Registration is open and available throughout the United States.

About Delaware Law School: Widener University is a metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. Dynamic teaching, active scholarship, personal attention, applied leadership, and experiential learning are key components of the Widener experience. Delaware Law School is the First State's only law school, providing a Juris doctor, legal graduate and paralegal degree programs with an emphasis on developing legal professionals who reflect the Delaware Way and its traditions of civility, integrity and mutual respect. The school offers signature programs in corporate and business law, environmental law, family health law and policy, trial advocacy, and dignity rights.

About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information please visit https://1sthcc.com/

 

