Del Monte Foods Inc. to Host Financial Results Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 on July 24, 2020

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods Inc. today announced that it will hold a conference call to share its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and full Fiscal Year 2020 on Friday, June 24, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To join the conference call, please register at Del Monte Foods' virtual data room site on Intralinks. For virtual data room access, please email VDRaccess@DelMonte.com.  

Quarterly financial statements and historical annual statements can also be accessed on the Del Monte Foods website. 

About Del Monte Foods
Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods has a legacy of innovation and providing accessible nutrition to the American public, making it an iconic brand for over a century. In recent years, Del Monte Foods has been innovating from within, leveraging their history as one of the original plant-based food companies, their size and structure to transform their business and expand their product portfolio.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.

