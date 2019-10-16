+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 13:08:00

Del Monte Foods, Inc. Launches Veggieful Bites, a Delicious and Unexpected Way to Eat Vegetables

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today announced another new snacking innovation, Veggieful Bites. A savory blend of veggies and real cheese baked in a crust with cauliflower, Veggieful Bites is a seriously tasty way to eat your vegetables. The product comes in three flavors: Broccoli and Cheddar, Spinach and Feta, Veggie and Mozzarella.

Veggieful Bites contain a full serving of vegetables in every five bites, provide nine grams of protein and are made with real cheese without artificial preservatives or flavors. Made with a whole wheat and cauliflower crust, the dough is what sets them apart from competitors, creating a bite that is deliciously tender and satisfying. Veggieful Bites are a craveable snack that provide a convenient meal solution that people can feel good about eating.

"We are excited to grow the frozen snack category with Veggieful Bites to revitalize the notion that nutrition and great taste can coexist in the frozen aisle," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "Del Monte first and foremost keeps consumers' ever-changing needs in mind when developing new products. In a fast and mobile world, we envision Veggieful Bites as a delicious and nutritious option that can be everyone's first choice for a party snack, holiday appetizer, and more."

Veggieful Bites is the third of Del Monte Foods new snacking innovation products to be released this year, following Bubble Fruit and Fruit Crunch Parfait. Consumers can expect to see further developments from the 130-year-old heritage brand as it continues to diversify outside the canned food aisle and into the snack, refrigerator and frozen aisles of grocery stores.

About Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Del Monte Foods is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com

