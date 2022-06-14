Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Definitive Healthcare Aktie [Valor: 113361699 / ISIN: US24477E1038]
14.06.2022 14:30:00

Definitive Healthcare launches Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 and ExpertGO mobile app

Definitive Healthcare
Medical affairs teams can now access the scientific activities of nearly 13 million experts globally across all therapeutic areas in a single platform

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the general availability of Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0, the next generation of the company’s expert identification product, and a new mobile app, Monocl ExpertGO. These new offerings give medical affairs professionals access to nearly 13 million expert profiles globally so they can more quickly identify and engage the right scientific experts to provide critical insights that can accelerate the drug development process.

Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 provides an optimized user experience that helps medical affairs teams increase productivity, streamline workflows and develop more informed medical strategies. Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 equips medical affairs teams with:

  • Live filters that provide an overview of scientific activity with real-time updates and filters by expert and/or therapeutic area
  • Advanced search functionality to identify experts more easily in specific disease areas
  • Dynamic key opinion leader (KOL) mapping, which displays the location of experts in granular detail down to the city level

Existing clients will get access to these new features at no additional cost as part of their existing Monocl ExpertInsight subscription.

"We’re passionate about helping medical affairs teams find the right experts who can help accelerate time to market for a new drug or medical device,” said Robert Musslewhite, president of Definitive Healthcare. "With today’s release, our customers now have access to nearly 13 million key opinion leaders, and they can get the insights they need on those leaders from any location with our new ExpertGO mobile app.”

The new ExpertGO mobile app gives field medical leaders and medical science liaisons (MSLs) access to the latest intelligence, scientific activity and collaborator insights on experts around the globe. The ability to access these insights when and where needed is particularly valuable for MSLs, most of whom spend the majority of their time outside of the office, where they are visiting with experts in person.

ExpertGO will be available to download on Apple and Android devices in late June at no additional cost to existing ExpertInsight customers.

As part of this latest release, Definitive Healthcare also added Brazilian expert data to the Monocl ExpertInsight database to help life sciences teams gain a deeper understanding of the South American market. The new data covers intelligence on Brazilian healthcare professionals’ (HCPs) location and specialty, using claims data.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR
definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com


