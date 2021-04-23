 DeFi Technologies Announces Ticker Symbol Change from "RDNAF" to "DEFTF" on OTC Markets Effective April 23, 2021 | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’187 -0.3%  SPI 14’418 -0.1%  Dow 34’048 0.7%  DAX 15’280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1051 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’013 0.0%  Gold 1’777 -0.4%  Bitcoin 45’738 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9144 -0.3%  Öl 65.8 0.1% 

23.04.2021 19:13:00

DeFi Technologies Announces Ticker Symbol Change from "RDNAF" to "DEFTF" on OTC Markets Effective April 23, 2021

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a company that builds and manages assets in the decentralized finance sector, today announced its ticker symbol on OTC Pink Sheet Markets changed from RDNAF to DEFTF, effective April 23, 2021.

DeFi Technologies (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)

"Our ticker symbol is now aligned with our brand and our vision of becoming a market leader in the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance," said Wouter Witvoet, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies.

The decentralized finance sector has appreciated dramatically since 2020 and has reached a tipping point with institutional investors and large enterprises showing increased interest in the decentralized finance sector. In Q3 2020, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published guidance clarifying national banks can provide services to stablecoin issuers in the U.S. This and other interest from venture capital and financial institutions in the decentralized finance sector is a major step in widespread adoption of decentralized finance.

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

For more information visit www.deftfinfo.com. 

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information: 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. -Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defi-technologies-announces-ticker-symbol-change-from-rdnaf-to-deftf-on-otc-markets-effective-april-23-2021-301276093.html

SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
11:02 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Ölkonzerne in CHF
09:26 Marktüberblick: SAP setzt Rally fort
08:19 Anleger schalten Gang zurück
05:50 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Abprall am 50er-EMA im Wochenchart
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Bitcoin fällt erstmals seit Anfang März unter 50'000 Dollar
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Plus: LafargeHolcim wächst im 1. Quartal und verdoppelt Gewinn
Plug Power-Aktie: Plug Power sieht sich mit Investorenklagen konfrontiert
Credit Suisse-Aktien unterbrechen Abwärtstrend - Zürcher Staatsanwaltschaft prüft Strafanzeige wegen CS/Greensill-Fall
Wirtschaftsstandort Schweiz gerät laut KPMG durch globale Mindeststeuer unter Druck
Wall Street geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX legt bis zum Sitzungssende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Buffett-Indikator erneut im Alarmmordus: Das meint Buffett selbst über sein Crash-Barometer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit