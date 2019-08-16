16.08.2019 04:00:00

Defacement of War of 1812 Memorials Highlights Need for Professional Security, says Spear Security Inc.

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 30article on SFGate reported on vandalism committed by one or more as-of-yet unknown suspects. The vandal, or group of vandals, fired BB guns at memorial posts and grave markers at a location honoring soldiers who fought in the War of 1812, causing some measure of damage and drawing the ire of locals. Denver-based firm Spear Security Inc. says that this sort of pointless destruction provides an example of what can happen when properties have not taken security into account, presenting vandals and other petty criminals with easy targets.

The firm says that the presence of visible security personnel alone is enough to deter most criminals. Theft of equipment, property defacement, and other small crimes are rarely committed in the vicinity of vigilant uniformed security. Spear Security Inc. adds that when bad actors nevertheless do step onto a property, well-trained security personnel will be ready. A security detail should be trained to deal with either internal and external threats, whether it's escorting would-be troublemakers off a property or expertly handling more serious situations before they have a chance to become worse.
Spear Security Inc. says that it uses a combination of its 20 years of security experience, superb training, and technology to prevent or deescalate conflicts. The firm says that state of the art surveillance and communications equipment keeps all parties in the know and allows the firm to efficiently and safely guard property and lives. Spear Security Inc. notes that a strong security service approach can allow company and property owners to rest easy knowing that their assets are safe. That peace of mind, the company notes, is often considered just about priceless by its satisfied customers.

Spear Security Inc. also notes that safely securing assets both human and otherwise is always the top priority of good security teams, but what makes a good security team great is the ability to optimally perform all security-related tasks without disrupting the regular functions of the business or residence they are seeking to protect. The firm notes that, for business security, there is not much point to hiring security if it makes it difficult to conduct business. As such, Spear Security Inc. says that it trains its teams to operate as efficiently as possible without compromising a client's daily operations and keeping a low profile and a small footprint.

Readers can learn more about Spear Security Inc. by visiting their website https://www.spearsecuritydenver.com/ or by calling (303) 298-8373. The company offers a variety of security services including management, corporate security, and event security.

 

SOURCE Spear Security Inc.

